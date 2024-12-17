AKA's legacy lives on as the late rapper garnered 27 million Spotify streams from 2.55 million listeners across 183 countries

His mother, Lynn Forbes, expressed gratitude to fans for preserving his legacy while acknowledging the ongoing grief of losing him

Fans and girlfriend Nadia Nakai continue to honour AKA's timeless music, with many pledging to support his music forever

AKA may be gone, but his legacy lives on forever. The late rapper was among some of the artists with the most Spotify streams in South Africa.

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, thanked his fans for his streams. Image: @lynnforbesza and @akaworldwide

AKA gets 27 million Spotify streams

The late legendary rapper AKA's fans are coming through for him. The rapper, who passed away in February 2023, garnered 27 million streams from 2.55 million listeners across 183 countries.

Taking to her Instagram page, the late rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, expressed gratitude to the star's fans for their unwavering support. Lynn has been open about dealing with the pain of losing her son and dealing with grief. She wrote:

"Let the main thing always remain the main thing 🎶 Thank you for streaming his music and for preserving his legacy in 2023, Megacy 🙏🏽🙌💜🎶"

Fans vow to continue supporting AKA's music

Social media users still enjoy listening to AKA's timeless classics. Many revealed that they still miss the iconic rapper. AKA's fans are not the only ones who miss him dearly. His girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, also admitted that she misses him dearly.

@allaboutayanda commented:

"Still made my top 5 artists on my Spotify Wrapped. He is missed everyday ❤️"

@yuhitskhaya added:

"Forever the goat, they’ll never be able to dim your light Kiernan, you live in all of us ❤️"

@mhloniswa_mabuza wrote:

"Long live Supa Mega live long."

@chef_chowciao said:

"Always in our hearts 🔥🤍"

@space_of_remza wrote:

"Long live SupaMega live long 🙏🏾"

Nadia Nakai shows off her new Reebok SneAKA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is still showing up for AKA over a year since his tragic death.

The rapper flaunted her pair of AKA's Reebok SneAKA 2.0, launched in the late rapper's honour.

