TV personality Pearl Thusi recently hit the decks once again and added her own flair to a popular Amapiano song

A recent video posted by Musa Khawula ignited a huge debate online, with people saying her set is underwhelming

One person lashed out and said she is insulting a lot of skilled and professional DJs who are not getting any bookings

Pearl Thusi's recent DJ set had netizens ruffled.

Source: Getty Images

Ever since officially launching her career as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has been constantly hit with negative opinions from people online.

Video of Pearl DJing ignites debate

Controversial TV personality Pearl Thusi had a gig recently, and a video of her set trended online. In an attempt to add her own flair to a popular Amapiano song, Pearl Thusi had an animated set where she spun the deck continuously to slow down the song.

Musa Khawula shared the video on X, which immediately sparked a huge online debate.

Mzansi continues to bash Pearl Thusi

On social media, people said her set was underwhelming, and one even went further by stating that she was insulting many skilled and professional DJs.

One DJ who did not shy away from saying he was not getting booked and blamed "slay queens" for taking their jobs was DJ Kotin.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@Tchaka_Cosplay remarked:

"Some DJs only DJ can't get gigs because they get overlooked by celebrity DJs."

@TMNLMNKRL argued:

"But honestly, this is Good djing, making use of everything on the CDJ; we are obviously not gonna do the same way; what's the use of booking different DJs? I support her."

@mmboneni3 asked:

"Who taught her how to do this🤦"

@IamOkuhle_ joked:

"She also doesn't know what she's doing."

@RealXavier011 exclaimed:

"Yoh! How old is Pearl Thusi?"

@Oracle5152 lashed:

"Y’all get booked as DJs to only control tempo? This is an insult to real DJs that aren’t getting any gigs and exposure."

@AsanteGraceX advised:

"I strongly advise Pearl Thusi to stop this nonsense, start a proper business. This virus of DJ is not good. Being a DJ must be a hobbie not a skill or talent."

Pearl Thusi on her failed alcohol business

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi spoke about her failed alcohol business.

The reality TV star said that she had faced challenges with her alcohol brand, Black Rose, due to it not making enough sales.

