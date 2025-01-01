DJ Black Coffee is gaining attention for his recent encounter with Real Madrid and England footballer Jude Bellingham in Dubai

The picture shared on Instagram sparked excitement among fans, with comments celebrating the South African star's legendary status

Fans flooded social media with playful reactions, suggesting Bellingham could join Orlando Pirates and admiring Black Coffee's influence in the music world

DJ Black Coffee is flying the Mzansi flag high. The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer has been rubbing shoulders with celebrities from all walks of life.

DJ Black Coffee met up with Real Madrid Player Jude Bellingham in Dubai. Image: @realblackcoffee and @judebellingham

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee is a celebrity in his own right. The Grammy Award-winning star who has hung out with stars like Will Smith and Katy Perry. The Drive hitmaker, undoubtedly one of Africa's most successful artists, recently announced his plans to build a music college in Mzansi.

Social media recently started buzzing when a picture of the star with Real Madrid and England footballer Jude Bellingham in Dubai was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @ballgame_sa. Take a look at the post below.

Fans celebrate DJ Black Coffee and Jude Bellingham's picture

Social media users could not get enough of the South African star chilling alongside Jude Bellingham's picture.

@tsheposed_sa said:

"Love it ❤️🔥, love to see it 🔥🔥🔥"

@kgothatso_magongwa commented:

"No DNA just RSA, Coffee ☕️."

@ziinhleee noted:

"HERE WE GO! Jude to Orlando Pirates 😂😂😂😭"

@_bongani_bobo said:

"Yah that explains the booking fee😂🔥"

@dunisani87 commented:

"Like it or not BLK C will remain legendary 🔥🙌"

@mt_dlakadla added:

"Imagine Bellingham Asking You A Picture."

@k.uhlee_ wrote:

"Black Coffee should've done the Bellingham celebration 😩"

Katy Perry jams to DJ Black Coffee’s set in viral video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of US singer Katy Perry vibing to DJ Black Coffee's set has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the internationally acclaimed South African star doing what he does best.

DJ Black Coffee is the star Mzansi thinks he is. The star impressed many when a video showing Roar singer Katy Perry gaming to his performance trended on social media.

Source: Briefly News