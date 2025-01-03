Dineo Ranaka is allegedly dating Mfundo Nthangeni after a tumultuous past, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Fans raised concerns about the relationship, citing Dineo's previous relationships and her stance on feminism, with some questioning its longevity

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin emphasised that dating a partner with famous baby daddies can bring challenges, such as media scrutiny and co-parenting dynamics, which require trust and clear boundaries

Dineo Ranaka has found love again. The media personality, who has dealt with a lot in the past few years, was all smiles when she posed with her alleged new boyfriend, Mfundo Nthangeni.

Dineo Ranaka is reportedly dating Mfundo Nthangeni. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka allegedly dating again

Dineo Ranaka rang in the new year with a new man. The media personality, who has had tumultuous relationships in the past, sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Those who follow Dineo know she is trying her best after breaking down on social media some time ago. The media personality is now on a fitness journey, and even had a hair transplant surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A picture of the star getting cosy with her alleged new man, Mfundo Nthangeni, was shared on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. See the picture below:

Fans raise concerns about Dineo Ranaka's new relationship

Social media users raised concerns about Dineo Ranaka's man. Some said the couple would not last because of the radio and TV presenter's stance on feminism. Others were concerned about Ranaka's past relationships and baby daddies.

@Zayen30 said:

"Being a stepdad to 5 kids in 2025 is a big hustle... Man is brave."

@MakiMarish wrote:

"This man has stepped up 😢🤐🤐"

@TwaRSA26 wrote:

"I'm giving this relationship 2 months..."

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"I hope they last, Dineo gets bored very fast quick in a hurry."

@bozzie_t said:

"I really hope Dineo is on a successful journey to recovery with her mental health situation. So happy for her."

Relationship expert talks about dating a partner with famous baby daddies

Briefly News spoke to relationship coach, couple counsellor, and author of Uncomplicated Love Shelley Lewin about challenges that might arise when one partner has children with well-known celebrities. She said:

"A relationship involving children with a public figure can bring added complexity. The partner may face heightened media scrutiny, challenges in blending families, or the pressure of navigating co-parenting dynamics with the celebrity’s former partner.

"Trust, open communication, and setting boundaries to protect the relationship from external influences (such as media intrusion, interference from an ex-partner, or unsolicited opinions from friends or family) are key to overcoming these challenges."

Dineo Ranaka addresses failed marriage to Klaas Pesha

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka finally spoke about what led to the end of her marriage to businessman, Klaas Pesha.

Years after Dineo Ranaka and Klaas Pesha ended their marriage, the former Kaya FM presenter finally addressed their tumultuous relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News