Rapper Emtee is grateful to be surrounded by people who are not yes-men and those who tell him like it is

Emtee also spoke about how people's doubt often fuels his music approach and how crafts his art

The rapper also slammed people who are not fans of his album DIY3 after making them wait for months

Emtee has a secret to success. The Roll Up hitmaker has mastered the art of turning negativity into fuel to make his greatest hits.

How hate fuels Emtee's artistic approach

It is without a doubt that Emtee has his fair share of haters who often spread hate on his social media pages. The rapper often tackles hate head-on and is unapologetic about it.

Taking to X recently, rapper Emtee opened up about how he appreciates the doubt often instilled in him by haters and people close to him. He said people who are "yes men" often never correct you when you are at fault.

"I love it when people doubt me. When everyone is a yes men, they don’t even correct you when you are offside. Everything goes side ways. Doubt me so I can show a film."

Emtee on people saying DIY3 is wack

The rapper finally released his highly anticipated album, DIY3, and it received positive responses. People had been waiting a lifetime for the album, with Emtee constantly delaying it, citing industry politics as the main cause.

Now, he has released the album, and fans say it is a masterpiece; however, there are haters who say it is trash.

On X, Emtee said the people who are not feeling his album are dedicated haters.

"The album is only “wack” because you’re dedicated to being a hater even when numbers tell a different story, and these good people that like it aren’t fools. Know that. You can feel however you want, but you don’t have the last say."

Emtee on fans taking him out of poverty

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Emtee thanked his fans for lifting him out of poverty in 2024 by supporting his music.

The rapper shared a picture of himself as he entered the new year and shared a thank you message to his supporters.

