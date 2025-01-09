It seems as though Maskandi singer Mthandeni SK Manqele's attempt at damage control failed to land with Mzansi peeps

The Gucci hitmaker hosted a '70s and '80s party in Durban this week after insulting an entire generation

Mthandeni said in an interview that they did nothing for him and his career and said they must go to hell

Mthandeni tried to do damage control by throwing a party themed '70s and '80s gang. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king/Instagram

Maskandi singer Mthandeni landed on the wrong side of social media recently because of his unsavoury remarks.

Gucci hitmaker Mthandeni hosts party dedicated to older fan base

Mthandeni had a hilarious way of doing damage control after insulting the generation born in the 1970s and 1980s to early 1990s. In a bid to try and win their hearts back, he threw a party in Durban and named it SK 80s and 70s party.

In an Instagram post, Mthandeni posted a woman and said, "70s lady, I Love you, Somashi. Let us meet at the Villa in Durban for my 70s and 80s party."

Watch a video of the party below:

Why Maskandi fans are angry at Mthandeni

A viral interview with Mthandeni sparked outrage from people online. He boldly stated that he had nothing to thank the '80s and '70s gang for because they played no role in his success.

"I don't have anything to thank the 80s and 70s for. They made my Maskandi music career difficult. With the 2Ks, they are active on social media, so they were able to do their own research on who Mthandeni is. They were able to see if Mthandeni was as rude a person as he was portrayed to be. They were able to see that I was a chill guy. They have been a big help in my career," Mthandeni said.

"So, my thanks goes out to the late 90s and 2Ks. I don't have to give gratitude to the 70s and 80s," he said.

Netizens express disappointment in Mthadeni's actions

It is safe to say that some people are not happy with Mthandeni to the point that even his attempts at damage control are not helping.

thembisa_dumane advised:

"You honestly need to do a cleansing ceremony for the '70s and '80s gang. Buy them expensive bottles of alcohol, then they will forgive you. Not this."

sphephelo.mshini argued:

"The SAMAs are taking place this year. Only the SKs will vote for you. Not only are you short, but your brain appears to be short as well. You see yourself as high and mighty. Bigger than those people who supported you."

mandlasqomu asked:

"So everyone at this party was born in 2000? There is no way everyone who is here is young, after what you said to them."

@the_real_msubathi disciplined:

"You were out of pocket. What you said is not indicative of a grown adult."

