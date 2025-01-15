Former Miss SA Demi Tebow Announces Pregnancy: “Baby Tebow”
- Fan-favourite beauty queen Demi Tebow has announced that she's expecting her first baby in a video
- The former Miss SA and her husband Tim Tebow revealed that they're excited to be having a baby together
- The Tebows also revealed in an interview on Tuesday, 14 January that Demi is currently 16 weeks pregnant
Beauty queen Demi Tebow and her husband Tim Tebow have confirmed they are expecting their first baby together.
The soon-to-be parents announced on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 after meeting in 2018 and tying the knot in 2020.
The former Miss Universe and the retired NFL star also made headlines in 2021 when they announced they are building an orphanage in South Africa.
Demi and Tim took to their Instagram accounts this week to confirm her pregnancy in a video.
Demi and her husband revealed to People Magazine on Tuesday that they are over the moon to have a baby together.
The former Miss Universe also reveals that she couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with and raise a baby together than her husband.
"To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together," she says.
South Africans congratulate former Miss SA
@Craiggroenschon said:
"Answered prayers! We serve a good God! So happy for you both! I love y’all so much! "
@davetsone replied:
"Great video. I’m sticking with my prediction of a Girl."
@joanlottering said:
"2025 is the best kickoff for announcing that baby Tebow is coming! Glory to God!"
@bosshogswife replied:
"Yay!!! Congratulations! So excited for y’all."
@shanonbream wrote:
"So happy for you guys! What a blessed baby!"
@alysonspoon said:
"Congratulations! So excited for you both (three of you!)!"
