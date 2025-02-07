Dumi Mkokstad called Amazulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori out for his costly mistakes against Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu played a 2-2 draw in a Betway Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday night

Dumi Mkokstad clarified why he criticised Richard Ofori when he is a Kaizer Chiefs fan

Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad may be known for his devotion to his Christian faith, but he is just as passionate about football. Dumi Mkokstad recently called out Amazulu FC goalkeeper Richard Ofori after his two costly mistakes during Tuesday’s Betway Premier Soccer League match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Richard Ofori makes mistakes in Kaizer Chiefs match

Ofori had a tough night in goal as Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu played a 2-2 draw at the FNB Stadium. The Ghanaian goalkeeper started strong, preventing the Glamour Boys, who were hoping to bounce back from a narrow defeat in the Soweto Derby to Orlando Pirates last weekend, from taking an early lead after making double saves to stop Maart and Lilepo's efforts inside his penalty box.

Kaizer Chiefs took the lead after January signing Tashreeq Morris scored a header in the 18th minute when Ofori failed to deal with Reeve Frosler's cross.

The lead was short-lived as Amazulu FC equalised five minutes later after Tshepang Moremi finished a counterattack. Amazulu took the lead in the 60th minute when Elmo Kambindu turned in Human’s corner into the back of the net.

With Kaizer Chiefs facing back-to-back defeats, Richard Ofori made another costly mistake three minutes after his team took the lead. He ended up bundling Makabi Lilepo’s seemingly harmless header into his net.

Following the draw, Amazulu is sitting 9th in the league, two points away from Kaizer Chiefs who sit on 5th with 22 points and a game in hand.

Dumi Mkokstad joins fans in calling out Richard Ofori

After the match, football fans reacted to the result, criticising Ofori for his mistakes. One such criticism was made by sports photographer Vino Snap, who took to his Instagram account and shared his thoughts on Richard Ofori’s performance.

Vino Snap shared pictures of the Amazulu goalkeeper’s costly mistake that led to Kaizer Chief’s equaliser with the caption:

“Ofori wasn’t having the best day at the office today. He gave Amakhosi a lekker gift.”

In the comments section, football fans, including Dumi Mkokstad, criticised Richard Ofori for his lacklustre performance. The Mbize singer did not hold back, saying:

“Ayi bafowethu… ngiyinceku and shouldn’t judge others. But angeke bafethu, u Ofori uyabheda. [I am a man of God and shouldn’t judge, but no guys, Richard Ofori played badly.]”

Mkokstad clears the air after criticising Ofori

Several Instagram users assumed that Mkokstad criticised Ofori because he is an Amazulu FC fan, but he clarified that he supports Kaizer Chiefs. He also added that he thinks Ofori is a quality player, but his performance against Amakhosi made him question if he was going through a tough time:

“I love soccer and I’m a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but I have relations with Amazulu. Ofori is a good player, but his performance made me wonder—could something be stressing him?”

Despite the criticism against Ofori, Amazulu head coach Arthur Zwane defended the goalkeeper. He acknowledged Ofori’s mistakes but emphasised that they would help Ofori rebuild his confidence following the match.

Dumi Mkokstad has heated argument with Big Zulu

Dumi Mkokstad’s criticism of Richard Ofori comes as no surprise, as he has shown in the past that he is passionate about the world’s most beautiful game. Briefly News previously reported how the gospel musician got into a heated argument with Big Zulu during a soccer tournament after the latter’s team, which included DJ Tira, allegedly cheated to win.

After the video of the two musicians arguing at the soccer tournament went viral on social media, a section of Mzansi suggested the duo get in a boxing ring to settle their differences.

Dumi Mkokstad and DJ Tira make peace

In a related development, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira and Dumi Mkokstad buried the hatchet and made peace following the argument on the soccer team.

Big Zulu also took to his official social media accounts to apologise to Dumi Mkokstad. The Imali Eningi hitmaker apologised to Mkokstad for being disrespectful and bending the rules of the tournament.

