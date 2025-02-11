Naked DJ celebrated his son Phiwe's 19th birthday with a heartfelt and humorous Instagram post that showed their close bond.

The media personality balanced love and humour in his message, playfully teasing Phiwe about being an Arsenal fan.

The DJ has publicly shared proud moments of Phiwe over the years, and he continues to show unwavering support for his son's milestones.

Naked DJ has always shared glimpses of his close relationship with his son, Phiwe. His recent Instagram post for Phiwe’s 19th birthday was another heartfelt tribute. Image: Naked DJ

Source: Instagram

South African DJ, radio personality, and media star Quinton Masina, better known as Naked DJ, melted hearts with a touching Instagram post dedicated to his son, Phiwe. The heartfelt and humorous message celebrated Phiwe's 19th birthday and showcased the father and son's close bond.

Naked DJ, a well-known South African entertainment industry figure, has built a career spanning radio, music, and television. His work on Metro FM and his appearance on Netflix's reality series Young, Famous & African have made him a household name. However, beyond his public persona, he is also a devoted father who never misses a moment to show love and support for his son.

The birthday post: A blend of love and humour

On Phiwe's 19th birthday, Naked DJ took to Instagram to share a heartfelt yet playful message. His post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy 19th Birthday 🅿️ I love you lots and I always got your back 👊🏾❤️ PS: You being an Arsenal fan means this could be another trophy-less season, so make the best out of today. Celebrate it to the fullest 🥳🤣".

The message perfectly balanced fatherly affection and humour, making it both touching and entertaining. By assuring Phiwe of his unwavering support and love, Naked DJ reinforced the importance of a strong parent-child relationship. However, he couldn't resist a lighthearted dig at his son's choice of football club, Arsenal, which has had its fair share of struggles in recent seasons. This playful jab added humour to the post and highlighted the inside jokes and shared interests that strengthened their father-son bond.

A history of unwavering support

This is not the first time Naked DJ has publicly expressed his deep love for his son. Over the years, he has consistently celebrated Phiwe's milestones, sharing proud moments on social media.

Despite his busy career, Naked DJ has clarified that fatherhood remains a top priority. From attending his son's special events to sharing advice and encouragement, he embodies the role of a present and supportive dad. In an industry where celebrities often face scrutiny for prioritizing their careers over family, his dedication to his son is a refreshing example of balancing fame and fatherhood.

Naked DJ’s birthday message to Phiwe was both affectionate and playful. While expressing his love and support, he couldn’t resist teasing his son about being an Arsenal fan. Images: Naked DJ

Source: Instagram

Celebrity dads and social media tributes

Naked DJ is not the only celebrity openly expressing love for his children on social media. Many famous fathers use their platforms to share heartfelt birthday messages and memorable moments with their kids.

For instance, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest often gushed over Khotso, his son, sharing adorable pictures and messages celebrating fatherhood. Similarly, actor and musician J'Something frequently posts about his journey as a dad, emphasizing the joy and fulfilment it brings him.

These celebrity fathers, including Naked DJ, are essential in breaking stereotypes about distant or uninvolved dads. They show that fatherhood is about love, support, and active presence in a child's life.

Rapper Nadia Nakai attends Swanky Jerry fashion show

Briefly News reported that Swanky Jerry, the Young, Famous, and African star, strutted the runway at a fashion show recently, and Nadia Nakai showed up to support him emotionally. Their bond strengthened on the hit reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

Thanking her for his immense love, Swanky Jerry shared several photos of the rapper at his show and even presented her with flowers. Taking to Instagram, Swanky wrote:

"Fashion show. Day walking the runway. Thank you @nadianakai for pulling up on me and giving me support and flowers I love you, my friend".

Nadia Nakai reciprocated the affection by saying:

"Love you forever!".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News