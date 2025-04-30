Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela Buzza James, took their relationship to the next level during the Easter holiday

Bonelela Buzza James shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself selecting and praying over the cows chosen for lobola

Netizens applauded the lawyer for staying true to his Christian beliefs and honouring his wife's late mother

Anele Mdoda’s husband, Bonelela Buzza James, is a proud Christian and constantly displays it on his social media accounts. A video of James praying over Anele Mdoda’s lobola cows left Mzansi praising God.

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Buzza James trended on social media after news broke that they exchanged vows in a ceremony held in the Eastern Cape during the Easter long holiday.

Anele Mdoda's husband blesses lobola cows

Buzza and Anele are serving us with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content of what happened before the ceremony.

Bonelela Buzza James took to his Instagram account on Sunday, 27 April 2025, and shared a reel of him choosing the cows for Anele Mdoda’s lobola. He chose the best from the herd before saying a prayer.

As a full demonstration of his faith, Bonelela Buzza James captioned the reel with Psalm 100 verses 1 to 5. The caption read:

“Shout for joy to the LORD, all the earth. Worship the LORD with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs. Know that the LORD is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the LORD is so good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bonelela James' prayer

In the comments, Anele Mdoda revealed that it was her first time seeing the video. Other netizens admired Bonelela’s devotion to the Christian faith and applauded him for blessing the cattle before paying them as lobola.

Here are some of the reactions:

zintathu gushed:

“Even me, I’m seeing all this for the first time. Ngubengcuka 💕 😍”

twnzboutiq said:

“I like how he even blessed the cattle before zihambe. Hayi usisi ufumene umyeni shame umona pants i. Jealous down❤️❤️❤️”

nhlapobongiwe highlighted:

“The happiest husband. I have been following your posts and how you include God in everything you touch. God blessed this union. Thixo abenanini anibusise anandisele.’

rosematlala_ complimented:

“Oh, what a man. Even acknowledging Anele’s mom, who’s no more. I lost my mom too very young, and this touched me.”

mmamakgetla said:

“Guys, I’m so emotional over this, may God bless this union. I like that this union was so true to the culture and driven with God's presence 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽So happy for you Anele. This is not the superficial thing we see on Insta!”

Anele Mdoda's husband shares a powerful prayer

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonelela "Buzza" James took to his Instagram page to thank God for answering his prayers by giving him Anele Mdoda.

Buzza shared never-before-seen black and white pictures with his stunning wife and wrote a moving prayer as a caption.

Social media users, including celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, Simz Ngema, Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida and Khaya Dlanga, shared heartfelt comments on the post.

