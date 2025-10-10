Durban Gqom star DJ Tira was dragged for allegedly trying to create a Mampintsha 2.0

On her reality TV show Wena Wodumo , Babes confronted Tira about the artist who resembles her late husband

Mzansi has since dragged DJ Tira for pushing this new artist, claiming that he is trying to make a new duo, Babes and Mampintsha

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Tira was accused of trying to replace Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. Image: Babeswodumo, DJ Tira

Source: Instagram

There is a new Afrotainment signee, and he bears a striking resemblance to the late Mampintsha.

Mzansi finds it odd that this new artist is under DJ Tira's wing; someone who was close friends with the late Big Nuz member.

The concern was first raised by Shimora's widow, Babes Wodumo, who went on Instagram live and dragged Tira for promoting the artist, known as Captain.

“He’s not only inspired by Mampintsha, he is Mampintsha 2.0. You can’t replace someone like that,” she stated.

DJ Tira was accused of creating Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo clone. Image: Babes Wodumo

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user posted a video of a woman singing in the studio with Tira. The singer was likened to Babes from Temu.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sides with Babes Wodumo

On her reality TV show, Wena Wodumo, Babes Wodumo directly confronted Tira, accusing him of trying to create a Mampintsha clone.

"Tira was the one who said he is opening old wounds for us," Babes said. During their meeting, Babes asked Tira what message he was trying to send to her family.

A nonchalant Tira said, "Wherever Mandla is, I know that he is happy about this."

Mzansi erupted with frustration over Tira's actions and how he brushed off Babes Wodumo.

@joy_zelda said:

"DJ Tira has failed Babes Wodumo, by supporting an artist who now sings like Mampintsha."

@AyandaYandiey shared:

"I don't see Dj Tira stopping his artist for singing like Mampintsha."

@KabeloMohlah02

"Babes did goo by confronting Dj Tira because one of Dj Tira's artists is stealing Mampintsha’s style of singing."

@joy_zelda reacted:

"DJ Tira is a vile human being. He last saw Babes Wodumo at her husband's funeral. But now is creating another Mampintsha by using his beats and songs for another person."

@PuttyPut00 argued:

"But you guys didn’t believe that other lady when she tried telling you about how vile this man is!"

Meanwhile, DJ Tira has not confronted the claims.

Babes Wodumo on dating

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo was a guest on Gagasi FM, where she answered her fans' burning questions. Babes revealed that her heart has been broken by a man.

"The person I found just posted another woman on social media. So that was when I saw that the umjolo (relationships) are not my thing. I am fine with my Sponge. God will give me a second husband."

Babes was rumoured to be dating Amapiano singer from Amaroto, Sabelo Zuma. The dating rumours were ignited after she posted a photo of herself lying on his chest. Fans believe that Zuma tried to help Babes revive her career, while others believe that they are cousins.

Source: Briefly News