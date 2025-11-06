Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the MK Party's suspension of its deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, and the demotion of Des Van Rooyen

Ndlozi even had a cheeky nickname for Des Van Rooyen, referencing his short-lived political appointments

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter and memes, while some MK Party loyalists criticised Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi gave Des Van Rooyen a cheeky nickname. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the latest drama rocking the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and his reaction left social media in stitches.

Following the suspension of MK Party deputy president Dr Mandlakayise John Hlophe and the removal of Des Van Rooyen by the party’s leader, Jacob Zuma, who had just returned from a visit to Burkina Faso, Ndlozi took a light-hearted jab at the situation.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi gives Des van Rooyen a nickname

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, Power FM shared a clip of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi presenting PowerTalk. The post was captioned:

“[WATCH] @MbuyiseniNdlozi reacts to the MK Party’s suspension of Des Van Rooyen.”

In the video, the 40-year-old former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician felt sorry for Des Van Rooyen following his removal as MK Party’s chief whip. He even cheekily called Des Van Rooyen a one-night stand.

“MKP. Comrade Des Van Rooyen. They have just graduated him from weekend special to one-night stand. I feel for that comrade. He’s actually not a bad comrade, but why must he always be a victim?” Ndlozi asked.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also shared his thoughts on Hlophe’s suspension, remarking how history had seemingly repeated itself.

“[Jacob Zuma returned] and suspended the judge. The judge left the bench by suspension now; they have suspended him from MKP,” Ndlozi said.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in as Ndlozi reacts to Hlophe's suspension

In the comments, several social media users laughed at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s nickname for Des Van Rooyen. MK Party supporters criticised Ndlozi for celebrating Hlophe’s suspension and Des Van Rooyen’s demotion.

Here are some of the comments:

@nathanieltsutsa laughed:

“Weekend special to one night stand 😂😂😂😂, I didn’t see that one coming.”

@Bluttoboy critiqued:

“The mainstream media is never beating Mkhwanazi's allegations, why would a journalist be so happy because of a particular negative political development of a former rival political party.”

@thato_qtee highlighted:

“The number one enemy of MKP is its own leaders. Those people are out for each other’s blood. And one thing is clear; they don’t know how to handle internal affairs/conflicts.”

@goodwill_sphiwe laughed:

“Ndlozi is having a time of his life, shame I love it. Roast them bra Ndlozi 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣”

@ThomasMoko suggested:

“Perhaps his middle name should be Shortstay. Des ‘Shortstay’ Van Rooyen.”

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

