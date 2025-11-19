The University of KwaZulu-Natal clarified Mary De Haas' role after her appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the statement by the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a one-word isiXhosa exclamation

Social media users shared mixed reactions, including scepticism, jokes and criticism about De Haas' credibility and past claims

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted after UKZN clarified Mary De Haas' employment.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to a statement by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) clarifying its relationship with Mary De Haas. This follows her appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the UKZN clarified that De Haas is not a current employee or professor at the institution. The institution added that Mary De Haas retired from the former University of Natal in 2002, where she had served as a Senior Lecturer and Programme Director in Social Anthropology.

“For clarity, Ms de Haas is not an employee of the University and is not a professor at UKZN. She retired from the then University of Natal in 2002. where she served as a Senior Lecturer and Programme Director in Social Anthropology,” part of the statement reads.

The university clarified that Mary De Haas’s current connection to UKZN is as an unpaid and non-teaching Honorary Research Fellow in the School of Law.

See the full statement below:

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts as UKZN throws Mary De Haas under the bus

As South Africans weighed in on the UKZN’s statement clarifying their relationship with Mary De Haas, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts with a one-word reaction.

Taking to her X account, Mazwai shared a copy of the UKZN’s statement and captioned it with an isiXhosa exclamation. The post was captioned:

“Hayini 🫣”

See the post below:

South Africans react as UKZN clarifies relationship with Mary De Haas

Social media users flooded the comments with questions and reactions to the UKZN’s statement.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lenox77839601 asked:

“You kept quiet all along, knowing very well about her and her ways, why now?”

@GetrudeM remarked:

“Yes, we know her, but we no longer know her."

@SuperXolani suggested:

“Cancel that research, she knows nothing about violence and crime. She’s still stuck in the 80s. A big institution like UKZN should not be linked with egocentric and self-proclaimed Professor like Ms Mary De Haas, she can’t even substantiate her claims.”

@SiyabongaNYZ joked:

“Institutions denying you three times before sunrise like Simon Petros means you really dropped a stinker 😭😭😭”

@Khuze_Elikhulu said:

“I wish UKZN had released this statement yesterday while she was on the hot seat.”

@NoLimitsNova questioned:

“So, where is the professorship ascription coming from? 😱”

@ShottaZee joked:

“Poor Aunty Mary, first it was her PhD and her professorship that distanced themselves from her. Now it's UKZN. At this point, the Cape Town relative of hers will also tell us they aren't related 😭”

