Mpumelelo Mseleku's wife, Amahle Biyela, has seemingly dismissed rumours that she's expecting by posting some new pictures

This comes after speculation suggested that she was pregnant, having been spotted with a larger-than-usual belly

Fans admired Amahle's good looks, while others continued to question whether she was expecting

Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku's wife broke her silence amid the rumours that she was expecting.

Weeks after the rumours surfaced on social media, Amahle Biyela published her first post in over a month.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 28 November 2025, Biyela shared pictures flaunting her vivacious figure in a body-hugging white mini dress and sandals at the Zula Beach in Richards Bay.

She even posed from several angles, seemingly putting the pregnancy rumours to bed once and for all.

The allegations started after a photo of Biyela and Sbindi surfaced online, with fans speculating that she looked pregnant, although the couple had yet to confirm the rumours.

However, Amahle did offer one follower a spicy response after being asked about her alleged pregnancy.

slindile.zulu12 commented on her latest snaps, saying, "They said you're pregnant," and was served a spicy clap back from Amahle:

"@slindile.zulu12, so tell me, what should I do with that information?"

Having followed in his polygamous father Musa Mseleku's footsteps by marrying two women, Sbindi has three children of his own: one with his second wife, Tirelo Kale, and two with ex-girlfriend Vuyokazi Nciweni. It remains unclear whether baby number four is in the cards.

Reacting to Amahle's latest pictures, followers continued to question if she was indeed pregnant.

See Amahle Biyela's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Amahle Biyela's pictures

Online users remain curious about whether Amahle was expecting or not. Read some of their comments below.

slindile.zulu12 said:

"They said you're pregnant."

lusitycharisorh wrote:

"I thought they said you were pregnant."

naomi_mosh28 exclaimed:

"Preggie!"

Meanwhile, others couldn't get over Amahle's gorgeous pictures.

mrs_bk_mohlabini said:

"You are so pretty, a breath of fresh air."

swatiii_goddess wrote:

"So pretty!"

catherinearianna7 gushed over Amahle Biyela:

"My brother's wife looks so beautiful."

fluffyghel added:

"A wife sits and waits for her husband. A wife does not make a noise, she commands attention. Salute, our Queen. You're so gorgeous, my darling, jealous down."

Despite Amahle's effort to put the persistent pregnancy speculation to rest with her latest glamorous photo dump, the move appears to have only fueled the public's curiosity.

Until the couple issues a definitive statement, Amahle Biyela's choice to address the allegations through fashion rather than a direct comment ensures that the speculation surrounding Mseleku's potential fourth child will likely continue to dominate the comment sections.

