Halala! South African actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi continues to raise the country’s flag high worldwide.

The first South African actress to hold six Netflix international credits, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, is celebrating another milestone after landing a role in the longest-running German crime series.

News that Nambitha had landed a new role in a German series was announced by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his official X (Twitter) account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

According to Phil Mphela, the VN Global Award winner has taken the European market after landing a role in the German crime drama Tatort, which has been showing on the small screen since 1970. The post was captioned:

“CASTING NEWS: Nambitha Ben-Mazwi in German series. Nambitha takes on the European market with a role in the crime drama, Tatort. Tatort is the longest-running German crime series, dating back to 1970.”

See the post below:

What role will Nambitha Ben-Mazwi play in Tatort?

The award-winning actress who starred in Showmax’s Empini will star in Tatort as Moya alongside Carol Schuler, who plays Tessa, and Anna Pieri Zuercher, who will take on the role of Isabella.

News24 shared the storyline for Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s character. According to the publication, Isabella and Tessa find a brutally beaten young man in the Limmat River. The young bicycle courier Moya, Nambitha’s character, who is working illegally in Zurich, witnessed the murder, but this puts her in an existential dilemma. She has seen something that could be crucial to the case. But any statement could expose her and lead to her deportation. When Moya becomes the target of the perpetrator, the two detectives face the challenge of protecting a witness who is not officially recognised.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared that she had to learn and master Swiss German for the role of Moya before filming began at the end of September 2025.

“If you had told me this time last year that I would find myself on a Swiss German-speaking film set, in the heart of Switzerland, starring and acting in Swiss German, I would not have fathomed that,” she said.

SA cheers as Nambitha Ben-Mazwi lands role in German series

In the comments beneath Phil Mphela’s post, several South Africans congratulated Nambitha Ben-Mazwi for landing a role on Tatort.

Here are some of the comments:

@Real_Precious_M applauded:

“Congratulations 🥳 to her, she’s really good.”

@masondoma gushed:

“Our girl is getting the bag 💰💰💰. Love it for her.”

@LIBLOMO remarked:

“That role she plays on ‘Empini’, I knew it was gonna open doors for her. Hayi Maan, she nailed it. Congratulations 🎉 to her.”

@AsaTokwe shared:

“Love this for her, may she get many more roles overseas.”

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi talks her life in the entertainment industry

Meanwhile, in June 2023, Briefly News reported that Nambitha Ben-Mazwi celebrated 7 years since she left her corporate career to pursue storytelling full-time.

Reflecting on her journey, Nambitha acknowledged that her decision to embrace her calling as a full-time storyteller was bold. Nambitha expressed gratitude to supporters and fans for their unwavering support and celebrated the rewarding journey.

