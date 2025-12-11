Uzalo actor Bhekisizwe Mahlawe, who is known as Calvinator on the hit SABC 1 telenovela, has announced an exciting new partnership

Major things are happening for Uzalo star Bhekisizwe Mahlawe.

Known for his mischievous character as Calvinator on the hit SABC 1 telenovela, Mahlawe has announced an exciting new partnership with an international coffee brand.

The star has been signed as the brand ambassador for the coffee brand, Koffywrapz and has started shooting content in Hillcrest, outside Durban.

Calvinator's breakfast fix

Mahlawe has been sharing video content for the coffee brand on Instagram, naming it his go-to establishment for a daily coffee fix.

Calvinator has also been promoting the brand as it gears up to open another branch in Johannesburg. The shop not only sells coffee, but it also sells wraps available in various flavours. His post was captioned:

"Grand opening of @koffywrapz_azd @koffywrapzhillcrest in Fourways Crossing, Johannesburg tomorrow, guys. Do not miss out!"

Speaking about the new partnership, Calvinator said he is very excited to push the brand as it caters to people in the townships. He labelled it as unique and relatable to the Kasi people.

“I’m so excited by the opportunity to be a brand ambassador for Koffywrapz, because it’s a new franchise and we know that coffee shops have been around for some time. But this one is very unique and new, it relates more to people in the township, because you can fuse it with shisanyama or kota,” he was quoted as saying by TshisaLIVE.

The star could not contain his excitement about this new partnership. He also reiterated that coffee is not exclusive to the upmarket, and Koffywrapz understands that.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Mahlawe was previously hailed as a hero of Umzimkhulu and was awarded an honorary trophy by the municipality. Speaking about his award, Mahlawe said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our municipality of Umzimkhulu for supporting us so much as artists from Ntalo. We felt important and so did our colleagues,” he said. “Not all municipalities do what you have done for us. The Mayor is a great man,” he mentioned after attending the ceremony at the Umzimkhulu Hotel.

