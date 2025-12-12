On Thursday, 11 December 2025, a social media user, @pmcafrica, shared footage of DJ Maphorisa's garage

The clip shows DJ Maphorisa's vehicles filling an entire parking area at The Leonardo, South Africa’s tallest building

Social media users reacted with a mixture of curiosity, criticism, and praise, with some calling the fleet an investment because of the brands it has

DJ Maphorisa’s R20 million car collection raised questions among fans. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

A video of DJ Maphorisa’s car collection has left South Africans in awe, showing that he is in love with one brand above all else.

From videos of him counting large stacks of foreign currency to flaunting luggage worth enough to buy a car, DJ Maphorisa is known for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle to the world. The veteran producer, one of the highest-paid musicians in South Africa in 2025, isn’t afraid to spend his hard-earned cash, and his car collection is proof of that.

Which cars does DJ Maphorisa own?

On Thursday, 11 December 2025, the X (Twitter) user @pmcafrica shared a video of DJ Maphorisa’s car collection. The post was captioned:

“DJ Maphorisa's car collection 👌”

The video shows that DJ Maphorisa’s car collection occupies the entire parking area on a floor at The Leonardo, South Africa’s tallest building in Sandton. Lord Phori’s car collection, estimated at over R20 million, is a mix of the old and new.

While his lineup features luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and even a Ferrari, the video showed that DJ Maphorisa loves BMW vehicles, specifically the vintage BMW E30. He also owns a BMW 325i (Gusheshe). Apart from his love for BMWs, DJ Maphorisa is fond of the iconic Toyota Cressida.

Watch the video below to get a glimpse of DJ Maphorisa’s car collection:

Fans react to video of DJ Maphorisa's car collection

Social media users flooded the comments with a mixture of awe, curiosity, and criticism. While some praised DJ Maphorisa, others criticised him for purchasing more cars than he could use.

Here are some of the comments:

@jxjx23_ speculated:

“The Gusheshes probably retail north of a million each. Those Cressidas are probably half a million.”

@zeusblxckthe1st said:

“He probably rents them out for music videos😂🔥”

@NotThatDip said:

“Lord Phori knows one day he might need to sell some of the cars at a higher value. These are investments.”

@MJ_Khatlisi asked:

“Still renting?”

@Timeless_Report asked:

“Does he also own a Mall Parking lot?”

@BONGINKOSI14465 said:

“When you have money, you buy useless things. Some of us we're struggling with these kinds of cars. No air conditioning, no power steering, no comfort 💔🤞”

@BukamuT argued:

“Doesn't make sense to buy all these cars and not have your own parking, and you now have to rent the parking from a mall. It raises a question: are these even his cars that we see here, or do people just believe nonsense?”

@PhunyukaBamphet claimed:

“I see Kabza’s fleet as well.”

DJ Maphorisa's car collection sparked reactions. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

DJ Maphorisa’s hit reaches 21 million streams

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa released another banger, which achieved millions of streams just over a month after its release.

The song has reached over 20 million streams on streaming platforms, and the numbers seem to be aiming higher. This further proves the Spotify charts, which list Maphorisa as the top African DJ with the most monthly listeners on the platform.

Source: Briefly News