Mologadi posted an adorable video of himself planting a playful kiss on his best friend during a fun hangout session

The light-hearted moment, filled with laughter and genuine affection, quickly went viral on Instagram

Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, calling the duo “brothers for life” and praising the wholesome friendship

Mologadi and his bestie shared a sweet kiss. Images: titus_mokou

Source: Instagram

Mzansi’s favourite funny man, Mologadi, has once again stolen hearts with a pure, feel-good video that’s got everyone smiling.

In a delightful display of camaraderie, comedian Mologadi, who is Briefly News's Entertainment Awards nominee in the category of Upcoming Influencer of the Year, shared a video on Instagram showcasing a playful kiss with his best friend, celebrating the beauty of friendship.

As a beloved figure in the South African comedic landscape, Mologadi continues to endear himself to fans, blending humour with heartfelt interactions, making this moment a perfect example of his charm.

Watch the video in the post below:

Fans react to the video

In a world full of curated feeds, Mologadi’s video reminded everyone of the beauty in simple, genuine moments. The kiss, playful and innocent, sparked only love and laughter, with zero negativity in sight.

It’s a refreshing break from the usual drama that often dominates social media.

Mologadi, who has built a loyal following through comedy and everyday content, continues to win hearts by keeping it real. Whether he’s roasting trends, sharing family moments, or just vibing with friends, his authenticity shines through.

Fans reacted to his video in their numbers. Here are a few comments.

One user, @beachwearinlagos, said:

"I like your laughter 😂."

Another user, @ntandomondethungu, brought up the horoscope:

"Chances are you guys are either Capricorn, scorpio, Aries, Virgo or Taurus! Ngiyema Lapho Caps are also good friends with Gemini."

@khloe.goddess said:

"You’ve started to look alike 😍."

@godness898 commented on the pair's hairstyle, saying:

"Friends who go bald together stay together ❤️."

@yours_truly_gamu commented:

"I watched it too many times so y'all are dating its sealed❤️."

@k1llmusalala commented on their striking similarities, saying:

"Are you two twins?"

Yet another sweet celebrity moment

As far as sweet moments in celebville go, Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema shared their own recently.

Although the duo is actually a couple as opposed to Mologadi and his friend, it is the essence of the video that compares the two.

In the moment, Chinyani and Ngema shared a series of sweet family moments, capturing the joy of spending quality time with their children.

The couple celebrated a major milestone by picking up their new vehicle, ushering in the new year with a special outing to the dealership.

Similar to Mologadi, the couple captivated fans, leaving them in awe of the heartwarming snapshots, with many taking to social media to celebrate their happiness and the warmth of their family dynamic.

L-Tido opens up about Somizi's request for a kiss

In an unrelated Briefly News report that nonetheless centres around a kiss, podcaster L-Tido shared why he has not had Somizi on his podcast.

According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, the veteran media personality Somizi said that his condition for appearing on the L-Tido Podcast is that they should kiss.

