DJ Maphorisa announced that he was leaving Amapiano for Afro House in 2026, sparking widespread discussion online

On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a video of DJ Maphorisa working on an Afro House song

Social media reactions were mixed, with some questioning Maphorisa’s reasons for leaving Amapiano, while others echoed Dhlomo’s view

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a lively discussion on social media after sharing his thoughts on DJ Maphorisa switching genres and dumping Amapiano, which he helped popularise.

Years after pushing the Amapiano genre, breaking and setting a new Spotify record in 2025, DJ Maphorisa stirred chatter when he announced that he was taking on a new challenge in 2026.

As South Africans weighed in on DJ Maphorisa’s announcement that he was switching to Afro House, Sizwe Dhlomo, known for expressing his no holds barred opinion on various topics, joined the chat.

What did Sizwe Dhlomo say about DJ Maphorisa's switch to Afro House?

Taking to his verified X (Twitter) account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo expressed confidence that DJ Maphorisa would excel in Afro House and reach the same heights he did as an Amapiano producer and DJ. The post was captioned:

“The thing is, guys, don’t understand how talented Phori is. He can produce any genre. Well, at that!”

Dhlomo was reacting to a video shared by Amapiano blogger @PianoConnectSA of DJ Maphorisa in the studio. The video showed Maphorisa in the studio working on an Afro-house track. The post was captioned:

“DJ Maphorisa has joined in on the Afro House wave 🔥🔥”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo backing DJ Maphorisa

In the comments beneath Sizwe Dhlomo’s post co-signing DJ Maphorisa’s switch to Afro House, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While some speculated why DJ Maphorisa was leaving Amapiano for Afro House, others shared the same sentiments as Dhlomo.

Here are some of the comments:

@LeetoThale speculated:

“They all want a piece of the success that Black Coffee is enjoying. That sound is not Afro House. It’s electronic music. Good luck to him.”

@ZikhaliBandile declared:

“He's very versatile. He produced for all genres as far as I know. He has produced Hip Hop, House, Afro Beat, Afro Tech, AmaPiano, Gqom, Deep House, Jazz, etc. Haha, funny fact is that he is gonna excel even on the new sound.”

@IamLungile_ criticised:

“How many Amapiano hits is he credited with, but did he actually produce? Even when they post videos of themselves in the studio, he is never the one sitting in front of the computer or playing any instrument."

@Moshe_Meso advised:

“Every producer should be able to move like Phori; otherwise, you're not really talented, just a hard worker 🤷‍♂️”

@UnknownMgun claimed:

“Produce?? Mhhh, just say he has ghost producers for other genres.”

