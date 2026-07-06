Dominic Zaca bravely revealed he was physically assaulted by his then-boyfriend in a hotel room during the 2025 Durban July

The influencer and content creator was set to wear a spectacular pearl-draped gown, but the dress was destroyed during the assault, leaving him with the haunting memory

Returning to the 2026 event, Zaca deliberately wore pearls again; no longer a symbol of pain, but representing his healing

Dominic Zaca opens up about the abuse he suffered at the 2025 Durban July. Image: zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is famed for its high fashion and glittering celebrations, but content creator and influencer Dominic Zaca shared a dark, painful memory hidden behind the glamour. Taking to social media on 5 July 2026, Zaca bravely opened up about the horrific physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his then-boyfriend during the 2025 event.

Zaca revealed that he was originally meant to turn heads in 2025, wearing a breathtaking dress designed by Indoni Fashion House, draped in pearls. However, he never got to show it off. As he was preparing for the prestigious event in his hotel room, his partner violently assaulted him and ruined the custom gown.

"I'll never forget the sound, as he was abusing me, of my pearls falling onto the ground."

While the influencer lay on the bed nursing his physical and emotional wounds, his partner left him behind to go out partying.

Fast forward to the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July, held at the iconic Greyville Racecourse. Zaca received an official invitation from automotive brand Omoda, a gesture he immediately took as a powerful sign to help him heal.

While he was well aware of the "Country Allure" theme, Zaca made a deliberate choice to weave in his past trauma.

Dominic Zaca wore a pearly dress to the 2026 Durban July to symbolise his healing from his past trauma. Image: zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

Known for his often bold and attention-grabbing ensembles, he stepped out in a dress that featured tassels at the bottom to mimic the fringe on traditional cowboy jackets, but the true focal point was his decision to wear pearls once again. For Zaca, the pearls did not symbolise his pain, but rather his healing.

"I wanted to wear my pearls again because this time, that man was not there to remove them from me, he was not there to take them from me, he was not there to break them."

Returning to the scene of his trauma allowed the influencer to fully reclaim his narrative. He noted the beautiful contrast between his two experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to rewrite his story.

"The last time I was here, someone took my pearls away from me, and this time, Omoda said, 'Baby, let's go.' And so I put on my dress, draped in my pearls, and I came back to my hotel room, and they were still intact."

Zaca concluded his powerful message with a sobering thought, hoping that whoever his abusive ex moves on with is spared the same trauma.

Watch Dominic Zaca's video below.

Social media reacts to Dominic Zaca's story

While a portion of online users were fixated on his decision not to stick to the theme, loyal supporters were moved to tears by the influencer's touching story.

reen_hawk said:

"Shuuu! Healing is definitely not linear, happy for you for welcoming the journey of healing with open hands!"

mjoael wrote:

"The way my heart instantly cracks when I hear a woman talk about being abused. I don’t know how I ended up on your post, but interestingly enough, I shared this on someone’s post yesterday, and my heart is leading me to share it with you as well. Pearls symbolise wisdom, purity and resilience. They form when an oyster coats a painful irritant in layers of nacre. They represent transforming hardship into beauty and gaining strength from experience. Take your pearls back, mama. I send you so much love, my darling."

noxolosigulah reacted:

"Oh, my Dom. I love how you are taking your power back."

pre_o_kadee praised Dominic Zaca:

"Oh, my darling, I am so proud of you for not letting him win, for not letting what he did to you hold you back."

DJ Fresh shows off rumoured new girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's rumoured new partner.

The veteran broadcaster and musician stepped out to the Durban July hand-in-hand with a gorgeous woman, and their appearance at the event had social media buzzing.

Source: Briefly News