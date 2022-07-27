Barack Obama has taken to his timeline to share his summer playlist which includes Beyoncé's Break My Soul and Africa's very own Burna Boy's Last Last

The former United States president is also bumping tracks from superstars such as Drake, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar

The politician's followers from across the globe took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the kind of music he likes

Former United States leader Barack Obama has taken to his timeline to share a list of his favourite songs. He's not just into world politics, but he's also a huge music fan.

The former president is currently bumping songs from artists such as Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, among others. He doesn't just listen to music produced in America, but he also likes music from other continents.

Taking to Twitter, Obama shared his summer playlist, which includes Beyoncé's Break My Soul, Save Me by Aretha Franklin, Too Good by Drake featuring Rihanna, Die Hard by Kendrick Lamar and Burna Boy's new hit, Last Last. Barack Obama captioned his post:

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies— it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

Social media users took to Obama's comment section to share their honest thoughts on his summer playlist.

@tranquil7889 commented:

"Of course Last Last is there."

@Sampa_The_Great wrote:

"Amazing!!! This is crazy."

@Zooki_zook said:

"I love this playlist! I would add 'Can't Stop the Feeling' by Justin Timberlake and 'Adventure of a Lifetime' by Coldplay."

@chriss_gasps commented:

"Last Last could be Burna Boy's biggest project till date."

@chriz_milez wrote:

"Last Last is a phenomenal song."

@Saware7 added:

"Only one Drake song? This is a horrible playlist I fear."

Uncle Waffles gets another shout-out from Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Drake again took to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Uncle Waffles shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline.

Drake and Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

