Moshe Ndiki responded to Prince Kaybee, who was talking about his album Gemini and how it may have performed badly on the market

Prince Kaybee implied that Gemini did not do well in terms of numbers as he explained why he has been insecure about performing songs from it

The actor had some words of encouragement for the musician who sounded down about the art he created

Prince Kaybee responded to Moshe after people agreed that he sometimes undersells himself. The criticism comes after the musician gave reasons why he did not perform his latest music.

Moshe Ndiki reminds Prince Kaybee of his greatness as the musician is under the impression that some of his albums are not well-liked. Image: Instagram /@moshendiki/@princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee needed a pick-me-up, and Moshe was there to sing his praises. The music star said he never performs his album Gemini because he is insecure about it.

Moshe told Prince Kaybee to feel more confident about his music. Fans were in agreement as they went out of their way to assure KB that his art was appreciated.

Prince kaybee gets assured about the progress of his album

Moshe Ndiki wanted Kaybee to know that his album Gemini was not a failure. Prince Kaybee opened up to his fans and said he doesn't say perform certain songs because they "were not well received" and feels insecure about it.

Moshe responded to Kaybee s tweet with some sweet advice. He wrote :

You’re a boss . Never downplay yourself , soyakuthanda, over to you ke nono."

KB appreciated the message as he responded to Moshe. The musician shared a heart emoji with Moshe.

Many others were in agreement as they listed their favorite songs from the album Prince Kaybee says did not perform well.

@Kellz673 commented:

"Bro that album is beautiful man.. Zimbali? Tayari? Milani? 666? Please."

@kingSnezzo commented:

"You have hits don't take yourself for granted big bro please!"

@MbaliyethuS commented:

"Please don't take that album for granted.P lease push it, you've got great hits there that some of us really enjoy. Please believe in yourself! "

@Tshepis oloi10 commented:

"He should really desist from doing this to himself. KB has a very distorted view of what's really on the ground. That album is fire."

@KatlegoKatliie_

"I need you to always take a leap of faith. We are actually listening to that album. Take a leap of faith and play those songs. This looks like the same thing you did with "Beautiful Girls". I think that lesson should've taught you something."

