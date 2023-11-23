Da L.E.S is gearing up to release his upcoming ninth studio album, Welcome to 313

Ahead of the release, the We On Fire rapper decided to drop the North 94 Freestyle , which received some not-so-nice responses

Mzansi trolled the North God over his freestyle, where some encouraged him to drop the mic for good

Mzansi dragged Da L.E.S' music career after the rapper dropped the 'North 94 Freestyle'. Images: Twitter/ 2freshLES. Facebook/ Da L.E.S

Eish, mara people don't respect Da L.E.S. The rapper dropped a new track as fans wait for his album, Welcome to 313, but it appears hip hop heads are over him. The North 94 Freestyle arrived to very lukewarm responses from listeners and had netizens dragging Mr TippyToes to hell and back.

Da L.E.S North 94 Freestyle trolled by netizens

Being in the music industry requires one to have really thick skin to endure harsh criticism from listeners. Da L.E.S has had to take punches to the chin on several occasions over his music and the Twitter (X) reactions to the North 94 Freestyle, led by Real SihleIV may just sting.

But L.E.S is no stranger to controversy. He recently broke his silence after a lady made some serious allegations against him that had the rapper trending for all the wrong reasons.

badbonaxxchi was frustrated:

"When he opened his mouth - I felt - anger."

kabouter_dawie asked:

"Hai man don’t these n*ggas have grants to go collect?"

juss_Trigger felt defeated:

"You shouldn’t have posted this! Now I can’t respect him like I did."

umcthando pointed out:

"All bro do is drop mid, stack allegations and be lightskin."

TaureanGoddess_ said:

"Da Les gives us the impression that he has zero substance. The music hasn't evolved."

Da L.E.S announces new album

The North God is getting ready to deliver his upcoming album, Welcome to 313. Da L.E.S recently held a star-studded listening session for the project and shared the photos ahead of the project's arrival on 1 December 2023:

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, L.E.S revealed that his project is just what people have been asking for. Moreover, the project is already available for pre-order and Da L.E.S appears excited to mark his return with another album.

"My album is everything you guys need. Very proud to make you dance again."

