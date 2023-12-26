American rapper Timbaland jumped in on Amapiano recently

A Twitter (X) user shared the clip of Timbaland in the studio cooking up some music

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their thoughts

American rapper Timbaland tries out amapiano for his new music. Image: Prince Williams/Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Instagram

The amapiano sound has taken the world by storm, and American rapper Timbaland is recently cooking up some fresh new music with a different sound for the new year.

Timbaland jumps in on amapiano

Recently, rapper and producer Timbaland made headlines on social media. This comes after the creation of Verzuz, a battle between artists who go against each other by playing their most famous hit songs.

A Twitter (X) user @ESAMofficial_ shared a trending video of the star in the studio producing some amapiano music and captioned it:

"Timbaland working on Amapiano music. What are your thoughts?"

SA reacts to Timbaland venturing to amapiano

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section and shared their thoughts on the Americans venturing to the amapiano sound. See some of the responses below:

@tndaba said:

"He just need to remove the horn sound."

@SiphesihleVazi wrote:

"We’re on 3step manje, kodwa Siyabonga."

@ThatoCyberSpace mentioned:

"This is house not piano."

@AfterEarth responded:

"Sounds like a house song not amapiano but it's beautiful... Just because one has added Log Drum it doesnt mean the track is amapiano."

@Lethabo_WRLD joked:

"Lol, This was definitely produced by a Nigerian, the LogDrum gave it away."

@kinglutendo commented:

"This is what desperation and mid life crisis look like but it’s good marketing for amapiano in US."

@KAARUJA1 wrote:

"The comments show how shallow minded we are …we never think on a global scale …we only think local and now amapiano are no longer local n we can’t comprehend that."

@DjDukesta replied:

"He needs to slow the tempo to atleast 114 down. But he’s definitely onto something."

