25 easy karaoke songs everyone can sing: for all skill levels

If you are ready to take the stage but worried about your singing skills, easy karaoke songs can be your secret weapon. With simple melodies and catchy lyrics, these tracks ensure everyone has a blast, regardless of vocal talent. So, what is the easiest karaoke song to sing?

Easy karaoke songs create an inviting atmosphere that encourages participation and laughter. Photo: @Easykaraoke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karaoke nights should be fun, not intimidating! Easy karaoke songs are perfect for all skill levels, as they allow you to shine without the pressure of hitting high notes or complex rhythms. So, what is the best karaoke song for females who can not sing?

25 easy karaoke songs

If you have ever felt nervous about singing in front of friends, then easy karaoke songs can help ease those jitters. The tunes below are designed for everyone to join in and enjoy the moment. Notable sources like Pro Music Hub, Singa, and Thrillist greatly influenced the creation of this list.

Song Artist Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd All Of Me John Legend Wonderwall Oasis Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond Hakuna Matata Elton John & Tim Rice Wannabe Spice Girls Tequila The Champs I want to dance with somebody Whitney Houston Call Me Maybe Carly Rae Jepsen Love Shack The B-52's Don't Stop Believin' Journey Let Her Go Passenger Summer Nights John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Bad Guy Billie Eilish That's Alright Elvis Presley Nothing Else Matters Metallica I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor Poison Alice Cooper It's Raining Men The Weather Girls Girls Wanna Have Fun Cindi Lauper I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys Poker Face Lady Gaga Mamma Mia ABBA Let It Be The Beatles Friends in Low Places Garth Brooks

25. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Released : 1974

: 1974 Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Album : Second Helping

: Second Helping Genres: Country rock, Rock

Released in 1974, Sweet Home Alabama is a classic rock song that has become popular among karaoke lovers worldwide. With its catchy guitar riffs and easy-to-sing-along lyrics, it tells about the state of Alabama's history, making it fun to sing, especially because the crowd easily sings along.

24. All Of Me - John Legend

Released : 2013

: 2013 Album: Love in the Future

Love in the Future Artist: John Legend

John Legend Genres: Pop soul, Contemporary Soul

With its simple melodies and not-so-high vocals, All of Me is one of the easiest karaoke songs. Despite being a popular wedding song, you can easily impress your special someone on that late karaoke night without having to choke on your chords.

23. Wonderwall - Oasis

Released : 1995

: 1995 Artist : Oasis

: Oasis Genres: Britpop, Alternative rock, Pop rock

One thing about classics is that they never get old, and what better way to indulge your love for classics than with Wonderwall by Oasis? Despite being popular among millennial girls, it is among the easy karaoke songs for men to add to their karaoke list.

22. Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond

Released: 1969

1969 Artist : Neil Diamond

: Neil Diamond Album: Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show

Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show Genre: Pop

Sweet Caroline is considered the best karaoke of all time because of its simple melody and repetitive chorus, which will set you at ease during your performance. Additionally, the song is prominent for its slow-paced rhythm, memorable lyrics, and not-so-demanding vocals, making it one of the default sing-along tracks.

21. Hakuna Matata (fromThe Lion King) - Elton John & Tim Rice

Composer : Elton John

: Elton John Lyricist: Tim Rice

Tim Rice Released: 1994

What better way to reminisce about your younger days than with Hakuna Matata from the iconic Disney movie The Lion King? Translated to No Worries in English, the song features a catchy, easy-to-sing-along chorus, punchy tempo, and playful lyrics.

20. Wannabe - Spice Girls

Released : 1996

: 1996 Artist: Spice Girls

Spice Girls Album: Spice

Spice Genres: Pop, UK R&B

Wannabe became a worldwide hit due to its catchy chorus and simple and repetitive lyrics. While at it, you can consider dressing like you are in the 90s era and choreographing some simple moves to go along with the song.

19. Tequila - The Champs

Artist : The Champs

: The Champs Released : 1958

: 1958 Genre: Rock

Tequila has only one-word lyrics, making it one of the easiest karaoke songs for beginners. It went viral when Andy Rowell shared a video of his serious but hilarious performance of the song.

18. I want to dance with somebody - Whitney Houston

Released : 1987

: 1987 Artist: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Genres: Dance-pop, R&B/Soul, Pop

Bounce with the rhythm, and you will nail this Whitney Houston classic. The 80s dance is among the few easy karaoke songs for women that will get you pumped up and dancing at the bar, singing out loud like the diva herself.

17. Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen

Artist: Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen Released : 2011

: 2011 Genre: Pop

Call Me Maybe is the ultimate karaoke sing-along song released by Canadian singer and songwriter Carly Ray Jepson. The 2012 hit song features a catchy melody, repetitive lyrics, and a wide range of vocal notes. It has become one of the easy karaoke songs for bad singers.

16. Love Shack - The B-52's

Released : 1989

: 1989 Artist : The B-52's

: The B-52's Genre: Pop

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned karaoke enthusiast, Love Shackack is a fun choice to add to your list of songs that will have everyone singing and dancing along. The song hit the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 charts in the late 80s and has a call-to-response style that encourages crowd response, ensuring everyone has a good time.

15. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Artist: Journey

Journey Released: 1981

1981 Genre: Rock

Due to its classic anthem with a powerful chorus that everyone loves to sing along to, Don't Stop Believin' has dominated the karaoke scenes for over four decades now. The song tells the story of a small-town girl and a city boy and their journey to find love and success. Additionally, the song's keys are not high, making it accessible to everyone.

14. Let Her Go - Passenger

Released: 2012

2012 Artist: Passenger

Passenger Album: All the Little Lights

Let Her Go is one of the multiple modern-day ballads that has become popular among men, more so those strong enough to handle its emotional and vulnerable message. The soft rock song is a deal breaker, especially for dudes who want to release their pent-up emotional baggage.

13. Summer Nights - John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

Released : 1978

: 1978 Artists: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John

Originally performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John for the hit movie Grease, Summer Nights has since become a crowd favourite at karaoke bars worldwide. The song features spoken words from two characters, Danny and Sandy, making it a perfect choice to duet with your friend or significant other.

12. Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Released: 2019

2019 Artist: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Genre: Pop

Bad Guy is a popular karaoke song among the younger generation of karaoke lovers. With its few notes and simple melody, the song is a perfect choice for groove-along while having a good time.

11. That's Alright - Elvis Presley

Released: 1956

1956 Artist: Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley Album: Rock' n' Roll

Do you have stage anxiety? Well, worry no more, as That's Alright is the perfect choice for you while you hop onto that karaoke bar stage. The song lasts two minutes, is easy to sing, and is fast-paced, so you will sing along and barely notice when it ends.

10. Nothing Else Matters - Metallica

Released: 1991

1991 Artist : Metallica

: Metallica Genres: Heavy metal, Metal, Sentimental ballad, Rock

Who does not love the iconic Metallica band? Singing their early 90s classic, Nothing Else Matters, at a karaoke night out will probably make you feel closer to the masters of metal more than ever. The top song features simple instrumentation, low keys, and easy-to-remember lyrics, making it a cool choice to rewind your night out.

9. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

Released : 1978

: 1978 Artist: Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor Genre: Rock

I Will Survive is a classic karaoke song popular for its catchy and encouraging words that have been in existence for decades now. The disco anthem has a steady beat that is easy to follow and encourages the audience to be strong and resilient, making it a good choice to sing, especially after a long, stressful day.

8. Poison - Alice Cooper

Artist: Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Released: 2005

2005 Genres: Hard rock, Classic Rock

For dramatic karaoke enthusiasts, Poison is a perfect karaoke choice, especially when they want to let loose and showcase their hair-whipping and guitar-playing antics. The song is also easy to sing along due to its easy-to-memorize lyrics.

7. It's Raining Men - The Weather Girls

Artist: The Weather Girls

The Weather Girls Released: 1982

A true classic always manages to get audiences on their feet. The lyrics are repetitive, making them easy to remember and perform. Additionally, the song is easy to personalize, and it frequently becomes more about performance than singing.

6. Girls Wanna Have Fun - Cindi Lauper

Released: 1983

1983 Artist: Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper Genres: Dance-pop

If you are looking for easy karaoke songs for ladies, it is impossible not to have fun with the Girls Wanna Have Fun song by Cindy Lauper. So, grab your girl partner and be ready to have a fantastic late-night moment with this classic by singing your lungs out together.

5. I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

Released : 2000

: 2000 Artist: Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys Genre: Pop

I Want It That Way is a Karaoke bar stage evergreen that will get everyone to sing along from the first line. The 90s classic song is so easy to perform, and everyone knows it, making it a clever choice that will engage them until you hit that last note.

4. Poker Face - Lady Gaga

Released: 2008

2008 Artist : Lady Gaga

: Lady Gaga Genre: Pop

When you feel like not hitting those high notes, then you can consider Poker Face by Lady Gaga. With many repetitions and a catchy rhythm, you will surely get back on the track when the chorus comes around.

3. Mamma Mia - ABBA

Released : 1975

: 1975 Artist: ABBA

ABBA Genre: Pop

Mamma Mia is a timeless classic that has since become a popular karaoke choice for its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm. It also features a simple chorus that is easy to sing and dance along to.

2. Let It Be - The Beatles

Released: 1970

1970 Artist: The Beatles

The Beatles continue to amaze fans with their standard gut-wrenching track, Let It Be. It is a great, easy track to belt out, especially when the crowd is primed for a beer can-raising, drunken sing-along.

1. Friends in Low Places - Garth Brooks

Released: 1990

1990 Artist: Garth Brooks

Everyone has one of these friends who will ride with you through the highs and lows of life. And if you can channel Garth Brook's drawl, you can turn this low-key, hysterically funny country song into an emotional mess.

What is the best karaoke song for someone who cannot sing?

Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond is the perfect karaoke song for individuals who cannot sing. The classic anthem celebrates love and togetherness, and it is a sure sing-along from the crowd, especially for its catchy chorus.

What is the best female karaoke song?

Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande is the best female karaoke song. The song deals with the femininity and nostalgia of a young woman as she takes control of her life. Its powerful vocals and emotional impact make it a perfect choice to sing at your next karaoke bar visit.

What is the most requested karaoke song for females?

It's a Small World, also known as It's a Small, Small World, is probably the most-played karaoke song in music history, with about 50 million plays. The song has existed for decades despite not being a great hit.

What is the most fun karaoke song?

According to PureWow, Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson is the most fun song to perform at your karaoke night. The song features catchy lyrics, a pumping vibe, and a range that will have the shyest attending at your local karaoke bar join you on stage.

In a world where karaoke is all about fun, easy karaoke songs are your best friends. They create an inviting atmosphere that encourages participation and laughter. So grab the mic, choose a simple tune, and let the good times go.

