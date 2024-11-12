DJ Sumbody's final project, Somebody Nice featuring Murumba Pitch and Junior Taurus, will be released on 15 November, as confirmed by his team

Junior Taurus revealed the song was recorded a day before DJ Sumbody's death in November 2022 and brings strong emotions when listened to now

DJ Sumbody, known for hits like Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye, wanted his legacy to be remembered for his contributions to music and popularizing liquor brands

DJ Sumbody's fans and followers will once again be able to enjoy new music from the late star. The star's team has confirmed that his final project, Somebody Nice, will be released this month.

DJ Sumbody's final song set to be released

DJ Sumbody may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. The musician and businessman who was popular for timeless classics like Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye's team has confirmed that new music is on the way.

Fakaza News reported that Somebody Nice, featuring Murumba Pitch and Junior Taurus, will be released this Friday, 15 November. In an interview, Junior Taurus said the song was recorded just a day before DJ Sumbody's death in November 2022. He noted that listening to the song made them emotional.

"Listening to it now brings so much emotion because it was the last song he recorded."

DJ Sumbody wanted to be remembered through music

Junior Taurus also shared that the late Ayepyep owner wanted to be remembered for impacting the music industry.

"He believed in culture and was behind the success of liquor brands that people didn’t originally buy. He made them popular, and now they’re widely consumed."

DJ Sumbody'd murder case closed due to lack of evidence

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that it's almost two years after businessman and musician DJ Sumbody was gunned down in the early hours of the morning by unknown gunmen. The police have confirmed that the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly declared DJ Sumbody's murder case a cold case because of a lack of leads. DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, was shot and killed on 20 November alongside his bodyguard.

