Khaya Mthethwa unveiled the lineup for Art & Worship II, featuring Hle, Xolly Mncwango, Takie Psalmist, Once More Six, and Yanga Sobetwa, with sales kicking off via Webtickets for the November 15, 2025, extravaganza

Fresh off his October wedding to Sine Ndlovu at Oasis Church in Umlazi, the Idols SA alum and Durban preacher dove back into ministry, blending his passions for music and visuals in this spiritual sequel

Free worship sessions rolled out across Johannesburg churches, arming emerging leaders with tools for excellence, as Mthethwa championed a revival blending culture, creativity, and divine encounter

Khaya Mthethwa has brought back his highly anticipated live experience, Art & Worship.

From the altar of matrimony to the arena of adoration, Khaya Mthethwa wasted no time reclaiming his spotlight.

Just weeks after exchanging vows with fitness influencer and travel vlogger Sine Ndlovu, in a lavish October 2025 ceremony at Oasis Church in Umlazi, Durban, the 36-year-old gospel trailblazer announced his triumphant return.

Sine Ndlovu reportedly deleted her swimsuit pictures off social media after getting married.

The event? Art & Worship II, the electrifying sequel to his 2023 sold-out sensation, set to light up the Big Top Arena at Carnival City on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Doors will swing open at 4 PM, with tickets starting at R350 via Webtickets already flying as fans clamoured for seats in this fusion of soul-stirring sounds, vivid visuals, and unfiltered faith.

Who is Khaya Mthethwa?

Born Khaya Mthethwa in 1989 in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, the tenor-voiced powerhouse rose from church choirs to national fame, clinching Idols South Africa Season 8 in 2012 with a cover of John Legend's Ordinary People that showcased his velvet timbre and raw emotion.

Ordained as a pastor at Oasis Church under his mentor, Bishop Bheki Soko, Mthethwa doubled as a worship leader, radio host on Ukhozi FM, and TV presenter, amassing over 400k monthly Spotify streams and a discography laced with hits like All About Jesus (2018) and Luvela Kuwe (2024 remix).

His 2022 live album Art & Worship earned raves for its self-reflective depth, with fans dubbing his pop-star pipes "incredible" on socials.

Tracks like Bhekani Uthando and End of the Story blended R&B flair with gospel grit, proving his knack for bridging worlds.

Art & Worship II

Art & Worship II built on that blueprint, evolving from a mere concert into a cultural catalyst. Mthethwa shared in a Fakaza News exclusive:

"Art & Worship II is a celebration of the gift of worship, but also a call to embrace art as a language of faith."

Backed by a full live band and a curated cadre of South Africa's gospel elite, including Hle (Hlengiwe Mhlaba), Xolly Mncwango, and rising stars like Yanga Sobetwa, the night promises "incredible praise and worship" laced with visual artistry.

Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu tied the knot.

