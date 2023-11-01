The time for Idols SA 's final curtain call is almost here and it's expected to be memorable

The top two contestants, Princess McDonald and Thabo Ndlovu, are set to give epic performances at the finale

Viewers are getting their fingers ready to vote for their favourite Idols SA star during the unforgettable showdown

Princess McDonald and Thabo Ndlovu have made it to 'Idols SA's top two and are getting ready for the ultimate farewell. Images: idolssa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA is set to end on a very high note as the competition officially closes with its final episode. Contestants Princess McDonald and Thabo Ndlovu have stayed consistent with their performances, having reached the final stages of the contest in the top two.

The moment of truth will be on Saturday, 4 November when the stars battle it out to see who will be crowned as the new and final South African Idol.

Idols SA Top 2 prepare to hit the stage

Idols SA has reached the end of the road in its 21 years of talent searching and moulding. The singing competition's finale is set to air on 4 November as the top two contestants, Princess McDonald and Thabo Ndlovu, go head-to-head.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The contestants are getting ready to give viewers a show to remember to end the competition with a bang.

"There it is, Mzansi, your love and support have been very loud. Thabo and Princess are your last ever #IdolsSA Top 2. Deserved!"

Mzansi weigh in on their favourite contestant

Despite South Africans being delighted about its cancellation, Idols SA seems to have grown in popularity now that it is ending. Viewers gave their thoughts on who they think deserves the top spot and Thabo's fans rallied behind him:

julz_ndeapo said:

"Let’s gather here and vote for Thabo."

tamara_m_kolala declared Thabo's victory:

"I said it! Now Thabo will be confirmed next week Season 19 finale winner!"

owamitee responded:

"Thabo is the winner but l also love Princess, she has done so well."

khoc_mbatha commented:

"My fave was Nicky, Nkosi, Thabo and Faith. Now my votes go to Thabooooooooooo!"

Princess' supporters came out guns blazing ready to vote for their fave:

khethoc_tshipala fawned over Princess:

"Princess!!!! Love her lots, the voice, ahhhh!"

ammara_abimbola requested

"Please give Princess her flowers and the title!"

khumu_ramoshaba encouraged fans to vote:

"Let’s take Princess to the top, ladies, let’s vote non-stop!"

iam.amow requested:

"Guys, please vote for Princess."

Idols SA evictees open up about their experiences

In more Idols SA updates, Briefly News shared the details behind recently eliminated contestant, Nkosi King Teresa's experience on the show and how it helped him evolve.

Though having lost viewers in previous years, there's no doubt that Idols SA helped a lot by being a stepping stone in many artists' careers.

Top six contestant Envic Booysen spoke about his time in the singing competition and what his plans are for his music career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News