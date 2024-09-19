The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice star Kim Jones recently opened up about filming while she was pregnant

The cast member said that there were moments when she had to remind herself that she was pregnant and that she mustn't do anything that would trigger early labour

She also mentioned that being on the show was a new experience for her, which made her create genuine connections with others

‘The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice’ star Kim Jones talked about her experience on the show. Image: Supplied

The South African reality TV star Kim Jones recently spoke about her experience on The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice.

Kim Jones says she was pregnant when she filmed Mommy Club

Social media has been buzzing ever since the start of the first Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice, and one of the cast members, Kim Jones, opened up about being on the show and revealed that she was pregnant while they filmed.

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star shared that there were moments when she had to remind herself that she was pregnant and that she mustn't do anything that would trigger early labour.

She said:

"One minute, I’m melting from the heat; the next, I’m exhausted with swollen feet. There are countless bathroom breaks, and I’m constantly hungry. My hormones fluctuate from 'cry me a river' to 'rage against the machine.' However, this also helped me remain calm in many situations. I had to breathe and accept that keeping my mindset stress-free was essential for my little one."

Kim further mentioned that being on the reality show was a whole new experience for her and that she was able to create genuine connections with the other ladies.

She said:

"I would say the closest relationships I’ve built are with the twins. We became friends from day one on set, so I’ve had the chance to really get to know them. I've also forged a connection with Asharia after the show, but I haven't seen much of the other mommies."

Nozipho Ntshangase opens up about marriage woes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nozipho Ntshangase went on Instagram Live and expressed her gratitude to her fans after her marital woes were made for public consumption.

The reality TV star thanked her supporters, who showed concern. The Mommy Club star's husband, Zola Ntshangase, confirmed that he has opted to take a second wife.

