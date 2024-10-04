Heart-wrenching sad Bluey episodes that will make you cry

Bluey is an Australian animated preschool TV series which premiered on ABC Kids on October 1, 2018. While it is celebrated for its humour and creativity, several episodes delve into more profound and emotional themes, leading to some truly sad Bluey episodes. Discover some of the saddest episodes.

Sad Bluey episodes resonate with viewers, showcasing the complexities of childhood experiences such as loss, friendship, and family dynamics. From dealing with grief to navigating the bittersweet nature of growing up, Bluey captures these poignant themes in a way that is relatable and impactful. Discover Bluey's episodes that make you cry.

Top 10 sad Bluey episodes

Bluey features multiple sad moments that resonate with fans-kids and adults alike. Below is a comprehensive list of some of the most sorrowful episodes in the franchise. Credible sources like Ranker, WatchMojo, and MovieWeb greatly influenced the ranking of these episodes.

Episode title Season and episode number Space Season 3, Episode 34 Flat Pack Season 2, Episode 24 Camping Season 1, Episode 43 Granddad Season 2, Episode 27 Copycat Season 1, Episode 38 Sleepytime Season 2, Episode 26 Baby Race Season 2, Episode 50 The Show Season 2, Episode 19 Onesies Season 3, Episode 31 The Sign Season 3, Episode 49

10. Space - Season 3, Episode 34

Three kids from Bluey’s school, Mackenzie, Jack, and Rusty, pretend they are space explorers out on Mars exploring stars. However, during the adventurous mission, Mackenzie is separated from his friends and finds himself in a dark hole.

There, he confronts his past traumatic experience when his mom left him in kindergarten. The episode becomes a dealbreaker when Rusty and Jack find him and pull him from the hole.

9. Flat Pack - Season 2, Episode 24

The seemingly innocuous episode turns into one of Bluey’s saddest episodes. It starts with a simple game of pretence and eventually transforms into an emotional simulation of the prehistoric evolution of human life—well, dogs.

Bluey grows up and becomes a mother, watching her kids grow. Meanwhile, Bingo grows and joins her makers in a heart-wrenching twist, leaving Bingo feeling directionless. This scene foreshadows what might happen, especially when the bandit says Bingo walking up the steps means Bingo is dying.

8. Camping - Season 1, Episode 43

You will not spot Bluey crying in every emotional episode of the Bluey franchise. However, in the Camping episode, the Heeler family embarks on a vacation trip, where Bluey meets a new friend, a French-Canadian boy named Jean Luc.

Despite their language barrier, Bluey and Jean Luc manage to play together as they hunt for Daddy Pig. However, Jean Luc leaves before saying a proper goodbye to Bluey, which leaves the latter crying next to the seedling they planted together.

7. Granddad - Season 2, Episode 27

The episode centres around Chilli’s dad, Granddad, recovering from surgery. Despite being instructed to rest, he plays with his grandkids, Bluey and Bingo, in the bushes.

This upsets Chilli, who is worried that he will strain himself. This culminates in a heart-to-heart talk in which she tells him he must take care of himself. Later, viewers are graced with a heart-touching flashback of young Chilli sitting by the dock with her dad.

6. Copycat - Season 1, Episode 38

Another of Bluey's sad moments is when she learns and deals with the notion of death and grief in the copycat episode. The episode starts with Bluey copying everything her dad is doing.

However, the episode takes a poignant twist when they encounter an injured bird. They rush to the veterinarian, but the budgie does not make it. Bluey learns an important lesson: that not all stories have happy endings.

5. Sleepytime - Season 2 Episode 26

Sleepytime is one of Bluey’s episodes that makes you cry as it centres on a mother’s love for her kids. It starts at night in the Heeler household, where after reading a space-themed bedtime story, Bingo dreams of herself and her bunny toy, Floppy, taking a trip to space.

During her adventure in space, she spots her mother, Chilli, as the sun, a warm, welcoming centre of the universe. In her dreams, her mom reassures her of her love by saying,

Remember, I'll always be here for you, even if you can't see me, because I love you.

4. Baby Race - Season 2, Episode 50

The episode sees Chilli reminisce about infant Judo and Bluey, whose mothers compete to see which baby reaches its milestones first. In the end, Chili learns a lesson that she is doing the right thing as a new mom and that there is no right time or way for babies to take their first step or achieve any of their milestones.

3. The Show - Season 2, Episode 19

This is one of Bluey's deep episodes, teaching kids and adults an essential lesson about moving on. The Show starts with the Heeler sisters trying to celebrate Mother's Day with breakfast in bed.

However, the surprise is ruined when Bingo spills the breakfast. Chilli reassures her, and eventually, Bluey helps make amends by playing her pregnant mom by putting a balloon under her shirt. When the balloon pops, it symbolizes how Chilli lost their unborn before Bandit grabs Chilli's hand.

2. Onesies - Season 3, Episode 31

One of Bluey’s saddest episodes is Onesies, which centres around Bluey’s aunt. Brandy, Chilli’s sister, visits Heeler's residence bearing onesies as gifts for her nieces. However, the onesies are the wrong size, causing the sisters to switch them.

This reflects how long it has been since Brandy last saw them—four years. The deal breaker comes when Chilli gently explains to Bluey that her aunt has not been around because she is battling something - she can not bear children.

1. The Sign - Season 3, Episode 49

Shortly after, Uncle Radley and Frisky officially wed in the backyard, and the Heeler family must move, which means selling their house. As Bluey unsuccessfully tries to push the sale sign, Bluey’s little sister Bingo realizes that selling the house means relocating in an emotional scene. Seeing his family’s agony, Bandit makes a last-minute change of heart and pulls the sale sign himself, leading to a Heeler family hug.

What episode of Bluey is the saddest?

Choosing the saddest Bluey episode is one’s preference. However, Flat Pack and Onesies are some of the most heartbreaking episodes in Bluey's history. The episodes handle the topic of infertility in a sensitive and poignant way.

What Bluey episode is making everyone cry?

The Bluey episode that makes everyone cry is The Sign, which aired on April 14, 2024. It is an emotional supersized episode about the Heeler family's impending move, prompting Bluey to grapple with feelings of loss and change.

Why was season 2, episode 13 of Bluey banned?

Season 2, Episode 13 of Bluey, titled Dad Baby, was banned from Disney+ due to its portrayal of childbirth, which did not align with Disney's strict content guidelines for children's programming. In this episode, Bandit humorously pretends to be pregnant and gives birth in a playful scenario.

While it is light-hearted and not explicit, the themes surrounding childbirth and gender stereotypes led to its exclusion from the U.S. release. The episode has since been made available on Bluey’s official YouTube channel, allowing fans to view it despite the initial ban.

Where can you watch Bluey?

Bluey franchise is a popular family show among fans and is available on multiple streaming services. You can stream it on Disney+, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, ABC iView, and YouTube.

While Bluey is primarily a children's show, its ability to tackle profound subjects makes it a favourite among audiences of all ages. The sad Bluey episodes are powerful reminders of the importance of emotional expression and connection in life. By addressing poignant themes like loss and familial love, Bluey fosters understanding and compassion, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

