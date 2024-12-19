The wait is almost over as Netflix brought out the big guns as they brought back Young, Famous and African

The trailer of Young, Famous and African season three was dropped on social media recently

The Netflix team also shared with Briefly News a sneak peek of what content viewers can expect in January 2025

Netflix's hit show Young, Famous and African has topped the trending list on social media and has made headlines recently.

Netflix drops trailer of Young, Famous and African season 3

The wait is almost over, as Netflix brought out the big guns by recently dropping a new trailer for the upcoming new season of Young, Famous and African on social media.

The show is set to premiere on 17 January 2025. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the trailer on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"First look at the 3rd season of Young, African and Famous. Young, African and Famous premieres on Netflix on the 17th of January, 2025."

Watch the video below:

The Netflix team also shared with Briefly News a sneak peek of what content viewers can expect in January 2025.

They said:

"Get ready for exciting new content on Netflix! The romantic drama Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! launches on January 3, following Mayi as she questions her upcoming wedding. Ring in the new year with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which debuts on January 3, an animated adventure where Gromit must save Wallace from a rogue invention.

"More drama unfolds in Dubai's most lavish friendship circle in Dubai Bling: Season 3, launching on January 8. Lastly, XO, Kitty: Season 2 premieres on January 16, as Kitty returns to Seoul for a fresh start, but drama and romance ensue."

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

