The Chosen Season 5 release date: What we know so far

Are you curious about The Chosen Season 5 release date? We have some good news for you! Your favourite historical drama television series will hit the screens in a few months. Thanks to its plot twist, the season is expected to be the best one yet.

Dallas Jenkins and Jonathan Roumie at the Ace Hotel in 2024 (L). The Chosen cover page (R).

Directed by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is the first multi-season film about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. It ranks among the most successful crowdfunded series in history. Some of the show’s accolades include two K-Love Fan Awards. When does Season 5 of The Chosen come out? Here is everything to know about the film’s upcoming season.

The Chosen

Genre Historical drama Created by Dallas Jenkins Producers Chris Juen, Chad Gundersen and Justin Tolley Editors John Quinn and Adam Lutge Music by Dan Haseltine and Matthew Nelson Country of origin United States of America Number of seasons 4 Number of episodes 34 Running time 20-100 minutes Production company 5&2 Studios Release December 2017-present

During a December 2024 livestream, Jenkins revealed that the upcoming season will be released in three parts, saying:

We are referring to it as The Chosen: The Last Supper. The series will be released in theatres in three parts. The first two episodes will come out simultaneously, followed by episodes 3, 4, and 5 and then 6,7,8. So, Part 1, 2, and 3.

The American film producer also announced that Season 5 will premiere in theatres in Canada and the US on 27 March 2025.

Jesus Christ's disciples.

However, Part 1 will hit theatres in more than 40 additional countries, including India, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the Philippines, starting April 10. Unlike The Chosen Season 4, the upcoming season will have parts running under three hours.

The Chosen’s latest news

According to Forbes, Dallas disclosed that the next season of The Chosen will be mind-boggling during a press in 2024, stating:

I am more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we have done before. However, it will not premiere until March because it is a huge season requiring much work.

The Chosen Season 5 trailer offers a minute-ish, edge-of-your-seat glimpse of the new episodes that will debut in theatres in 2025 during Lent. In a May 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins narrated how he plans to depict the crucifixion.

Beyond the portrayal of Jesus on the cross and people weeping, we want to mirror His connection with family and friends. I have more tools in my tool belt to depict what happened during the crucifixion period.

Jesus Christ's life and ministry as portrayed in The Chosen.

Who are The Chosen cast members?

The television series features carefully selected on-screen stars who help bring the storyline to life. Below are some of the show’s main cast:

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Roumie is an American actor born to an Egyptian dad and a mom from Ireland. Per his IMDb profile, he has starred in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Jesus Revolution and The Good Wife.

In 2024, the Catholic University of America awarded Jonathan Roumie an honorary doctorate in fine arts for evangelising through his acting career.

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

You have probably seen Luke on Better Things and Home Invasion. The AMDA College and Conservatory for the Performing Arts alumnus currently performs improv around Los Angeles.

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

American actor Shahar Isaac (31 as of 2024) was born in February 1993. His acting credits include Madam Secretary, Prince of Freedom, Person of Interest, and The Good Fight.

Other recurring casts include:

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Para Patel as Matthew

Noah James as Andrew

Nick Shakoour as Zebedee

Lara Silva as Eden

Erick Avari as Nicodemus

The Chosen cast members posing for a photo (L). Jesus Christ with two of his followers on The Chosen (R).

The Chosen cast’s filming location

The TV series is primarily set in Galilee and Judea in the 1st century. Below is a breakdown of the location where it was filmed:

Season Filming location 1 Weatherford and Pooleville, Texas 2 Utah County, Utah 3 Midlothian, Texas 4 Midlothian, Texas

FAQs

The Chosen is internationally distributed by Lionsgate. The Come and See Foundation funds its translation into other languages. Here are some frequently asked questions about the film:

How many seasons will The Chosen have?

The first season of The Chosen premiered on 24 December 2017. The Christian movie will have seven seasons.

What happens in Season 5 of The Chosen?

Season 5 features events such as Jesus Christ’s arrest at the Garden of Gethsemane and his final meal with the disciples (The Last Supper).

Why did Philip leave The Chosen?

Actor Yoshi Barrigas quit playing Philip on The Chosen for personal and professional reasons. He was featured in Seasons 2 and 3.

Jonathan Roumie during the 2024 Global Premiere of season 4 of The Chosen at The Empire Cinema in Leicester Square.

Will Jesus be crucified in season 5 of The Chosen?

Season 5 of the film depicts the events of Holy Week. It prepares the way for Season 6, which will show the Crucifixion.

Is The Chosen biblically accurate?

The television series is not 100% accurate. It only depicts what possibly happened in Jesus Christ’s life many years ago.

What parts of The Chosen are not in the Bible?

Matthew being on the autism spectrum and Mary Magdalene’s backsliding are not in the Bible. Dallas Jenkins has adjusted the real-life events for a compelling storyline.

The Chosen Season 5 release date is 27 March 2025. It is stated the first two episodes will hit theatres before becoming available on streaming platforms. Globally, the film is set to be available to watch on 10 April.

