The story behind Deliwe Mbambo's exit in Sibongile & The Dlaminis

South African telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis ended its run after two seasons, with the final episode airing on May 26, 2025. Deliwe Mbambo's outlandish antics and shocking death stole the show, and critics have praised the actress's talent for bringing her character to life.

Slindile Nodangala at the launch of her Netflix show, Savage Beauty, in 2022, and head shots of hers. Photo: @hauxtailsbb and @PhilMphela on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deliwe Mbambo’s real name is Slindile Nodangala , a talented South African actress who is known for her role as Ruby Dikobe on Generations .

, a talented South African actress who is known for her role as Ruby Dikobe on . Slindile joined the cast of Sibongile & The Dlaminis in its first season , airing in July 2023 on Mzansi Wethu ( DStv Channel 163).

, airing in July 2023 on ( Channel 163). The actress left the show after her character's storyline concluded, with the series reaching its finale in May 2025.

Who plays Deliwe Mbambo?

The talented Slindile Nodangala plays Deliwe. Slindile is an actress, singer, and voice-over artist who is a stalwart in the South African entertainment industry, having begun her acting career in 1989.

Slindile Nodangala in 2022. Photo: @nodangala4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Deliwe Mbambo’s death in Sibongile & The Dlaminis caused a stir online

Slindile Nodangala is still alive and well, but her character, Deliwe, faced a tragic end when she died shortly after she was taken to the hospital. Fans posted tributes to her character online, praising their 'favourite villain':

The tribute posts confused fans, with some believing Deliwe's exit from the show was because the actress had died. However, it was quickly established via online commentary that the character, and not Slindile, had passed away.

Fans and critics gave praise to Slindile's acting on the show

Following Slindile's exit from the show, fans and co-workers alike praised the actress's ability to bring her character to life. MultiChoice's director of local entertainment shows, Shirley Adonisi, spoke to News24 about Slindile's role on the show:

'Slindile's portrayal of Deliwe was captivating and distinctive, making her a standout character. Her talent shone through on the show, and others she has featured in.'

Shirley also expressed what fans could look forward to with the second and final season without Slindile's character:

'Despite Slindile's departure, there are many storylines to look forward to, such as new secrets, the next chapter for Sibongile, and what Vuma's love life holds after the loss of Deliwe.'

Slindile in 2024 and Dawn Thandeka King, Slindile Nodangala and Lorcia Cooper for the show ‘Lockdown’. Photo: @Indaba365 and @SowetanLIVE on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A glimpse into Deliwe Mbambo’s biography on Sibongile & The Dlaminis

According to DSTV's character profile, Deliwe is the kind of character that fans love to hate. The mother is considered a master manipulator with a crippling gambling addiction that is partly to blame for her sneaky nature.

Deliwe took R10,000 meant for her stepdaughter Sibongile’s tuition fees and spent it at slot machines, and told her family she was mugged. Another tell-tale sign of her devious nature was when Deliwe used a fake sangoma to tell Vuma, her partner, he was fine, as Deliwe continued poisoning him.

How fans reacted to Deliwe's behaviour on the show

Fans adored and despised Deliwe's character, expressing their feelings on X (Twitter) regarding her sneaky character and tendency to lie:

Many fans applauded Slindile's outstanding performance on the show, pointing out how her character's ability to lie is award-worthy:

Slindile Nodangala's age is similar to that of her on-screen character

Born on June 23, 1972, Slindile was 52 years old when writing in June 2025. On-screen, she is Nomaswazi Dlamini's mother and Sibongile's stepmother, and although Deliwe Mbambo’s age is not confirmed, she is believed to be in her 40s or 50s due to the ladies being in their 20s.

Slindile’s on-screen character, Deliwe Mbambo, is known for her devious ways. Photo: @PopPulseSA and @PhilMphela on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sibongile has two children off-screen

In real life, Slindile has two children of her own. Although there are no further details on their identities, they were born in 1996 and 2001.

Slindile Nodangala’s acting credits showcase an experienced entertainer

Slindile Nodangala’s career has evolved dramatically since she began her acting career in 1989, telling DRUM that she earned a notably low pay initially:

'I earned R40 a week when I started in 1989. I toyed with the idea of becoming a nurse or joining the police, because at least they offer benefits. But, your calling is your calling.'

Her big break came when she joined Generations as Mam' Ruby Dikobe in June 2011, making her a household name. She left the role in December 2014, but starred in notable local productions such as the award-winning film Izulu lami and as a Disney character in The Lion King musical in 2008.

Mapula Mafole and Slindile Nodangala behind the scenes, and Slindile posing for the cameras. Photo: @YouthVillageSA and @incwajana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Slindile was part of the cast of Rhythm City in 2017, but the show has since been cancelled. According to her IMDb page, the following is a full list of her acting roles:

Queendom (2024)

(2024) Savage Beauty (2022-2024)

(2022-2024) Outlaws (2023)

(2023) Sibongile & The Dlaminis (2023)

(2023) The River (2022-2023)

(2022-2023) Ma (2022)

(2022) Unkosikazi Wokuqala (2018)

(2018) Rhythm City (2017)

(2017) Die Rebellie van Lafras Verwey (2017)

(2017) Ring of Lies (2016)

(2016) Generations (2011-2014)

(2011-2014) Father Christmas Doesn't Come Here (2009)

(2009) Izulu lami (2008)

Deliwe Mbambo is a character fans love to hate on Sibongile & The Dlaminis, but her exit from the show left fans disappointed as they looked forward to her antics. However, critics and fans alike praised Slindile Nodangala for her outstanding acting on the show, and look forward to what projects she will take on next.

