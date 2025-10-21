Why did Conrad and Belly break up after prom? All the reasons fans need to know

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Conrad and Belly broke up after prom, mainly due to poor communication, Conrad’s emotional struggles over his mother’s illness, and Belly’s insecurities and lack of understanding. Although Belly initiated the breakup, Conrad had already begun to distance himself due to his personal issues emotionally.

Conrad and Belly are two of the main characters in the young adult romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty , which is based on a book series.

in the young adult romance series which is based on a book series. In the series, Conrad and Belly broke up after prom, marking the end of their emotional but complicated relationship.

after prom, marking the end of their emotional but complicated relationship. One major reason for their breakup was Conrad’s emotional distance and inability to openly communicate his feelings .

and . Conrad also believed Belly deserved someone who could give her more attention and stability.

Why did Belly and Conrad break up?

Conrad and Belly’s ended their relationship after prom in Season 2, Episode 10 of the television series The Summer I Turned Pretty, per StyleCaster. Their relationship faced several challenges that neither of them knew how to handle. Here are the main reasons why Conrad and Belly broke up.

1. Miscommunication and misunderstanding

Conrad and Belly’s breakup mostly happened because they did not talk openly about how they felt. Conrad was quiet and seemed distant, which made Belly think he did not care about her any more. Instead of explaining what was wrong, Conrad kept his feelings to himself, hoping to protect her from his worries.

Belly took Conrad’s behaviour as a sign that he did not love her or want to be with her. At prom, things got worse because Conrad did not seem excited or happy to be there. Belly assumed he was bored or did not want to be with her, so she broke up with him. In truth, Conrad cared for her, but he did not know how to express it properly at that moment.

2. Conrad’s emotional distress and grief

According to Capital UK, one major reason for Conrad and Belly’s breakup was Conrad’s emotional struggle with his mother’s illness. He was afraid of losing her and could not handle the pain and stress, which made him seem distant and cold.

Instead of sharing his feelings, Conrad kept everything to himself. He hid his emotions to protect Belly, but this only pushed her away. His silence made her feel unwanted, even though he was simply overwhelmed by grief.

3. Belly’s insecurities and assumptions

Belly often doubted how much Conrad loved her. She wanted clear signs of affection, but Conrad struggled to express his feelings when he was upset. At prom, she believed Conrad only went with her because his mother asked him to, which made her feel unloved and embarrassed.

Her insecurities led her to act before understanding the situation. Instead of asking Conrad what was wrong, she ended the relationship herself.

4. Timing and outside pressures

Their breakup also happened because of poor timing. Prom came when Conrad’s family was facing serious problems, and everyone was emotionally drained. The pressure to act normally and enjoy the night made things more difficult for both of them.

Belly expected prom to be romantic and memorable, but Conrad’s distant behaviour left her disappointed. The stress of the situation and his lack of emotion caused tension that the relationship could not handle.

5. Conrad pulled away emotionally

Long before prom, Conrad had already begun to pull away from Belly. He still cared about her, but he lacked the emotional strength to maintain the relationship. To cope with his pain, he shut people out, including Belly, which made her feel rejected.

Conrad did not explain why he was distant and kept his feelings to himself. This made Belly believe he no longer loved her. His silence created a barrier between them, and the lack of communication eventually caused the relationship to end.

6. Belly ended the relationship

In the end, Belly was the one who ended the relationship. She believed Conrad was about to leave her, so she chose to end it first to avoid being hurt.

Conrad did not stop her because he did not know what to say or how to fix the situation. Their breakup happened because of stress, lack of communication, and poor timing, not because they stopped caring for each other.

7. Conrad Fisher believed Belly deserved better

Conrad loved Belly, but he felt he could not be the boyfriend she deserved. He thought he was too distant, too distracted, and too full of guilt to give her the attention and care she needed. Out of love and confusion, he convinced himself that breaking up would protect her.

Instead of fighting for the relationship, he decided to step back, believing it was the right thing to do, even though it hurt them both.

Frequently asked questions

What happened between Belly and Conrad?

Belly and Conrad from The Summer I Turned Pretty broke up after prom because of miscommunication, emotional stress, and bad timing.

How do Conrad and Belly get back together?

As per People, both the book and show versions of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly and Conrad get back together after Jeremiah calls off their engagement, and they reconnect through letters and a reunion several years later.

When did Belly break up with Conrad?

Belly broke up with Conrad at prom, during the spring of their first year together, which is shown in flashbacks in the TV series during The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

How old was Belly when she married Conrad?

Belly was 24 years old when she married Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy.

Why was Conrad acting weird at prom?

Conrad was acting weird at prom in The Summer I Turned Pretty because he was overwhelmed by his mother, Susannah, whose health was declining at the time.

Do Belly and Jeremiah get married?

Belly does not marry Jeremiah in the books or the show.

What is the age gap between Belly and Conrad?

The age gap between Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty is about two years. In Season 1, Belly is 16 and Conrad is 18; later in the story, she is 21 while he is 23.

Wrapping up

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans watched Conrad and Belly’s relationship fall apart after what was supposed to be a magical prom night. Their breakup was primarily caused by a mix of Conrad's emotional distance and Belly's insecurities.

