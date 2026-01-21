Current cast of The Only Way Is Essex: Who is still filming for Series 36?
The cast of The Only Way Is Essex returned to filming for the 36th series on 17 August 2025, marking 15 years on screen. While the show’s longevity has remained remarkable, co-creator Ruth Wrigley once said:
I had no idea it was going to go for 10 years, but I think part of that is the authenticity – it keeps going and keeps evolving.
Current cast of The Only Way Is Essex
The show returned to ITV2 for its 15th anniversary, filming in Portugal from 17 August to 22 September 2025. Rebecca Kenny-Smith, TOWIE’s creative director, told the Daily Mail:
This is TOWIE’s first trip to Portugal...We’re anticipating lots of TOWIE antics in the Algarve, and what better way to celebrate the milestone 15th anniversary.
The TOWIE characters included both long-standing favourites and new additions, as listed below:
Lauren Goodger
Full name
Lauren Rose Goodger
Date of birth
19 September 1986
Age
39 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom
Social media
First appearing in 2010’s debut series, Lauren Goodger became iconic through her relationship with Mark Wright. She returned in Series 36 as a mother, reconnecting audiences during the show’s 15th anniversary, telling Closer Online:
Everyone [working on TOWIE] has been lovely... I’ve loved filming again and enjoyed every minute of it.
Harry Derbidge
Full name
Harry Eric Derbidge
Date of birth
April 1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Barking, United Kingdom
Social media
Harry joined in Series 1 as Amy Childs’ cousin, known for his humour and flamboyant style. His return adds nostalgia while reigniting old Essex friendships.
James “Diags” Bennewith
Full name
James Lawrence Bennewith
Date of birth
12 May 1991
Age
34 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
London Borough of Waltham Forest, United Kingdom
Social media
Since Series 4 (2012), Diags has been the longest‑serving cast member of TOWIE. His loyalty and quick wit have kept him central to the show’s drama and humour.
Dan Edgar
Full name
Daniel Edgar
Date of birth
12 May 1990
Age
36 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Thurrock, United Kingdom
Social media
Introduced in Series 14 (2015), Dan quickly became a heart‑throb of Essex. His turbulent on-and-off romance with Amber Turner remains one of the show’s defining arcs.
Amber Turner
Full name
Amber Turner
Date of birth
20 July 1993
Age
32 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Essex, England
Social media
Amber joined TOWIE in Series 20 (2017) and quickly became known for her outspoken personality. The relationship between Amber Turner and Dan Edgar has dominated headlines throughout her eight years on the show.
Ella Rae Wise
Full name
Ella Rae Wise
Date of birth
12 July 2000
Age
25 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
London Borough of Havering, United Kingdom
Social media
Scouted via Instagram in 2019, Ella entered Series 24 as part of the younger cast. Her feud with other TOWIE girls, including Amber Turner, has cemented her reputation as a drama magnet.
Jordan Brook
Full name
Jordan Brook
Date of birth
November 25, 1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Jordan’s romance with Sophie Kasaei brought cross‑show attention, blending Geordie Shore and Essex audiences. His return also reignited tensions with Ella Rae Wise, dating back to their clash in 2022.
Courtney Green
Full name
Courtney Green
Date of birth
29 June 1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Debuting in Series 17 (2016) alongside Chloe Meadows, Courtney brought inseparable friendship energy. Her romances and loyalty continue to shape her Essex journey.
Becks Bloomberg
Full name
Becks Bloomberg
Date of birth
1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Becks joined the show as a beauty entrepreneur with a sharp eye for Essex nightlife. Her confidence quickly stirred tensions with other newcomers, and she summed up the vibe on Instagram with the caption:
Series 36, let’s go.
Amy Childs
Full name
Amy Andrea Childs
Date of birth
7 June 1990
Age
35 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Barking, United Kingdom
Social media
An original star from Series 1, Amy helped define Essex glamour before leaving in 2011. Back since 2020 with partner Billy Delbosq, she shares her journey as a mother of twins.
Junaid Ahmed
Full name
Junaid Ahmed
Date of birth
18 December 1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Junaid became prominent through explosive fallouts with former friend Dani Imbert. Outside the show, he works in fashion PR and told Scene Mag:
I’m definitely the firecracker TOWIE needed, never one to shy away and always involved in all the drama.
Dani Imbert
Full name
Dani Kara Imbert
Date of birth
3 April 1998
Age
27 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Dani entered Series 29, where she was linked romantically with Gatsby Blackwell. The 27‑year‑old’s bubbly personality and relationship drama make her a key younger cast member.
Saffron Lempriere
Full name
Saffron Lempriere
Date of birth
3 June 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, United Kingdom
Social media
Saffron is known for her sharp tongue and loyalty, often defending close friend Gemma Collins. She has been one of the well‑known female TOWIE stars since joining in 2018.
Wills Childs
Full name
Wills Childs
Date of birth
1988
Age
38 years old (as of 2026)
As Amy Childs’ brother, Wills entered Series 36 with strong family ties to the show. His cheeky personality and protective bond with Amy have already created memorable sibling moments.
Livvy Jay
Full name
Livvy Jay
Date of birth
May 2, 1997
Age
28 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Introduced in Series 35, Livvy stirred drama with her outspoken nature and bold fashion choices. The newcomer also runs her own brand, Lashes by Livvy, along with a lash‑tech training academy.
Billy Delbosq
Full name
Billy Delbosq
Date of birth
April 1983
Age
42 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Billy joined alongside partner Amy Childs, with their relationship and parenting of twins becoming a major storyline. He also runs a successful gym business, as reported by The Tab.
Freddie Bentley
Full name
Freddie Bentley
Date of birth
October 14, 1998
Age
27 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Known from The Circle, Freddie brought reality TV experience when he joined TOWIE in Series 35. His flamboyant style and sharp wit add a new dynamic.
Joe Blackman
Full name
Joe Blackman
Date of birth
November 14, 1989
Age
36 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Blackman arrived in Series 35 and quickly linked romantically with Livvy Jay. His charm and Essex swagger make him one to watch.
Sophie Kasaei
Full name
Sophie Kasaei
Date of birth
8 November 1989
Age
36 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
South Shields, United Kingdom
Social media
Crossing over from Geordie Shore, Sophie added northern spice to Essex drama. She told The Sun how it felt to be part of the 2025 TOWIE cast:
[It's] very tame compared to what I’ve witnessed in my 15 years on reality TV.
Jodie Wells
Full name
Jodie Wells
Year of birth
1991 or 1992
Age
34-35 years old (as of 2026)
Social media
Jodie’s glamorous style and outspoken nature quickly caught attention in Series 36. She has been linked romantically to Diags, whom she first met when she appeared in Series 32.
Elma Pazar
Full name
Elmaziye Pazar
Date of birth
7 July 1992
Age
32 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Hackney, London, United Kingdom
Social media
The 2019 Love Island star first joined the cast of TOWIE in Series 30. She returned in Series 36, where she built new friendships, most notably with Amber Turner.
Who has left TOWIE cast?
The latest cast members leaving the show are Chloe Brockett, Chloe Sims, Frankie and Demi Sims, and Pete Wicks. Essex Live reported the departures of Roman Hackett, his girlfriend Matilda Draper, and Love Island star Sammy Root.
Frequently asked questions
- Is TOWIE real or scripted? It is a structured reality show where the cast are real people having real conversations, but storylines are guided by producers.
- Who is the richest person on TOWIE? Mark Wright is considered the richest to have appeared, with a net worth of £15 million, according to The Mirror.
- How much does The Only Way Is Essex cast get paid? Its cast members earn between £90 and £450 per day, with longer-serving stars earning more.
- What does Dan Edgar do for a living? He is an actor and reality TV personality who previously worked as an electrician.
Conclusion
The cast of The Only Way Is Essex, which filmed and starred in Series 36, included long‑standing favourites alongside fresh newcomers. The season gave fans drama and nostalgia, airing from 17 August to 22 September 2025.
