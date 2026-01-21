Global site navigation

Current cast of The Only Way Is Essex: Who is still filming for Series 36?
by  Favour Adeaga
8 min read

The cast of The Only Way Is Essex returned to filming for the 36th series on 17 August 2025, marking 15 years on screen. While the show’s longevity has remained remarkable, co-creator Ruth Wrigley once said:

I had no idea it was going to go for 10 years, but I think part of that is the authenticity – it keeps going and keeps evolving.
Lauren Goodger, Joe Blackman, and Sophie Kasaei
Lauren Goodger, Joe Blackman, and Sophie Kasaei
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) is a British reality series showcasing the Essex lifestyle and drama.
  • It premiered in 2010, quickly becoming iconic and marking its 15th anniversary with Series 36.
  • The TOWIE cast for series 36 blends original cast members like Amy Childs and Lauren Goodger with newer faces like Ella Rae Wise and Jordan Brook.

Current cast of The Only Way Is Essex

The show returned to ITV2 for its 15th anniversary, filming in Portugal from 17 August to 22 September 2025. Rebecca Kenny-Smith, TOWIE’s creative director, told the Daily Mail:

This is TOWIE’s first trip to Portugal...We’re anticipating lots of TOWIE antics in the Algarve, and what better way to celebrate the milestone 15th anniversary.

The TOWIE characters included both long-standing favourites and new additions, as listed below:

Lauren Goodger

Lauren Goodger
Lauren Goodger at White City Place on August 08, 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Lauren Rose Goodger

Date of birth

19 September 1986

Age

39 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

First appearing in 2010’s debut series, Lauren Goodger became iconic through her relationship with Mark Wright. She returned in Series 36 as a mother, reconnecting audiences during the show’s 15th anniversary, telling Closer Online:

Everyone [working on TOWIE] has been lovely... I’ve loved filming again and enjoyed every minute of it.

Harry Derbidge

Harry Derbidge
Harry Derbidge at a special screening of Magic Mike's Last Dance at Picturehouse Central on January 31, 2023.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Harry Eric Derbidge

Date of birth

April 1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Barking, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Harry joined in Series 1 as Amy Childs’ cousin, known for his humour and flamboyant style. His return adds nostalgia while reigniting old Essex friendships.

James “Diags” Bennewith

Full name

James Lawrence Bennewith

Date of birth

12 May 1991

Age

34 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

London Borough of Waltham Forest, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Since Series 4 (2012), Diags has been the longest‑serving cast member of TOWIE. His loyalty and quick wit have kept him central to the show’s drama and humour.

Dan Edgar

Dan Edgar
Dan Edgar at the BAFTA for a red-carpet premiere event on October 02, 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Daniel Edgar

Date of birth

12 May 1990

Age

36 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Thurrock, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Introduced in Series 14 (2015), Dan quickly became a heart‑throb of Essex. His turbulent on-and-off romance with Amber Turner remains one of the show’s defining arcs.

Amber Turner

Amber Turner
Amber Turner during the filming of The Only Way Is Essex TV show at Sugarhut in Brentwood, Essex, on March 22, 2018.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Amber Turner

Date of birth

20 July 1993

Age

32 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Essex, England

Social media

Instagram

Amber joined TOWIE in Series 20 (2017) and quickly became known for her outspoken personality. The relationship between Amber Turner and Dan Edgar has dominated headlines throughout her eight years on the show.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella Rae Wise
Ella Rae Wise at the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Ella Rae Wise

Date of birth

12 July 2000

Age

25 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

London Borough of Havering, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Scouted via Instagram in 2019, Ella entered Series 24 as part of the younger cast. Her feud with other TOWIE girls, including Amber Turner, has cemented her reputation as a drama magnet.

Jordan Brook

Jordan Brook
Actor Jordan Brook.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Jordan Brook

Date of birth

November 25, 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Jordan’s romance with Sophie Kasaei brought cross‑show attention, blending Geordie Shore and Essex audiences. His return also reignited tensions with Ella Rae Wise, dating back to their clash in 2022.

Courtney Green

Courtney Green
Courtney Green.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Courtney Green

Date of birth

29 June 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Debuting in Series 17 (2016) alongside Chloe Meadows, Courtney brought inseparable friendship energy. Her romances and loyalty continue to shape her Essex journey.

Becks Bloomberg

Becks Bloomberg
Becks Bloomberg.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Becks Bloomberg

Date of birth

1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Becks joined the show as a beauty entrepreneur with a sharp eye for Essex nightlife. Her confidence quickly stirred tensions with other newcomers, and she summed up the vibe on Instagram with the caption:

Series 36, let’s go.

Amy Childs

Amy Childs
Amy Childs at the ITV Palooza 2022 on November 15, 2022.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Amy Andrea Childs

Date of birth

7 June 1990

Age

35 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Barking, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

An original star from Series 1, Amy helped define Essex glamour before leaving in 2011. Back since 2020 with partner Billy Delbosq, she shares her journey as a mother of twins.

Junaid Ahmed

Junaid Ahmed
Junaid Ahmed at The Naked Gun UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Junaid Ahmed

Date of birth

18 December 1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Junaid became prominent through explosive fallouts with former friend Dani Imbert. Outside the show, he works in fashion PR and told Scene Mag:

I’m definitely the firecracker TOWIE needed, never one to shy away and always involved in all the drama.

Dani Imbert

Dani Imbert
Dani Imbert at the ITV Palooza 2022 on November 15, 2022.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Dani Kara Imbert

Date of birth

3 April 1998

Age

27 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Dani entered Series 29, where she was linked romantically with Gatsby Blackwell. The 27‑year‑old’s bubbly personality and relationship drama make her a key younger cast member.

Saffron Lempriere

Saffron Lempriere
Saffron Lempriere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 21, 2023, in London, England.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Saffron Lempriere

Date of birth

3 June 1992

Age

33 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Saffron is known for her sharp tongue and loyalty, often defending close friend Gemma Collins. She has been one of the well‑known female TOWIE stars since joining in 2018.

Wills Childs

Wills Childs
Wills Childs.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Wills Childs

Date of birth

1988

Age

38 years old (as of 2026)

As Amy Childs’ brother, Wills entered Series 36 with strong family ties to the show. His cheeky personality and protective bond with Amy have already created memorable sibling moments.

Livvy Jay

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne at the Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Livvy Jay

Date of birth

May 2, 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Introduced in Series 35, Livvy stirred drama with her outspoken nature and bold fashion choices. The newcomer also runs her own brand, Lashes by Livvy, along with a lash‑tech training academy.

Billy Delbosq

Billy Delbosq
Billy Delbosq.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Billy Delbosq

Date of birth

April 1983

Age

42 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Billy joined alongside partner Amy Childs, with their relationship and parenting of twins becoming a major storyline. He also runs a successful gym business, as reported by The Tab.

Freddie Bentley

Freddie Bentley
Freddie Bentley at The Barbican on November 11, 2025, in London, England.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Freddie Bentley

Date of birth

October 14, 1998

Age

27 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Known from The Circle, Freddie brought reality TV experience when he joined TOWIE in Series 35. His flamboyant style and sharp wit add a new dynamic.

Joe Blackman

Joe Blackman
Joe Blackman at the Novocaine UK Gala Screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 20, 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Joe Blackman

Date of birth

November 14, 1989

Age

36 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Facebook

Blackman arrived in Series 35 and quickly linked romantically with Livvy Jay. His charm and Essex swagger make him one to watch.

Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei at Libertine on October 21, 2019.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Sophie Kasaei

Date of birth

8 November 1989

Age

36 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

South Shields, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

Crossing over from Geordie Shore, Sophie added northern spice to Essex drama. She told The Sun how it felt to be part of the 2025 TOWIE cast:

[It's] very tame compared to what I’ve witnessed in my 15 years on reality TV.

Jodie Wells

Jodie Wells
Jodie Wells.
Source: Instagram

Full name

Jodie Wells

Year of birth

1991 or 1992

Age

34-35 years old (as of 2026)

Social media

Instagram

Jodie’s glamorous style and outspoken nature quickly caught attention in Series 36. She has been linked romantically to Diags, whom she first met when she appeared in Series 32.

Elma Pazar

Elma Pazar
Elma Pazar at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019.
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Elmaziye Pazar

Date of birth

7 July 1992

Age

32 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Hackney, London, United Kingdom

Social media

Instagram

The 2019 Love Island star first joined the cast of TOWIE in Series 30. She returned in Series 36, where she built new friendships, most notably with Amber Turner.

Who has left TOWIE cast?

The latest cast members leaving the show are Chloe Brockett, Chloe Sims, Frankie and Demi Sims, and Pete Wicks. Essex Live reported the departures of Roman Hackett, his girlfriend Matilda Draper, and Love Island star Sammy Root.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is TOWIE real or scripted? It is a structured reality show where the cast are real people having real conversations, but storylines are guided by producers.
  • Who is the richest person on TOWIE? Mark Wright is considered the richest to have appeared, with a net worth of £15 million, according to The Mirror.
  • How much does The Only Way Is Essex cast get paid? Its cast members earn between £90 and £450 per day, with longer-serving stars earning more.
  • What does Dan Edgar do for a living? He is an actor and reality TV personality who previously worked as an electrician.

Conclusion

The cast of The Only Way Is Essex, which filmed and starred in Series 36, included long‑standing favourites alongside fresh newcomers. The season gave fans drama and nostalgia, airing from 17 August to 22 September 2025.

Source: Briefly News

