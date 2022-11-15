The life story of Debra Jeter: Here is everything you need to know about her

Debra Jeter made headlines in early June 2009 due to her infamous 911 call where she calmly told the dispatcher, “I just killed my children.” She had mercilessly slashed the throats of her two children, Kelsey and Kiersten. Exactly what happened?

It is almost ten years since Debra Jeter placed an alarming 911 call admitting to killing her two children. Surprisingly, one of her daughters, 13-year-old Kiersten, had not died but was fighting for her life. Even though her mother, Debra, was a nurse, she refused to attend to her and strolled through the house while waiting for emergency services. Below is the unfolding of that fateful June day.

Debra Jeter’s profile and bio summary

Full name Debra Janelle Jeter Date of birth 20 November 1962 Place of birth Randolph Co., Georgia Age 59 years Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Female Nationality American Parents Late Billy and Palona Jeter Ex-spouse Lester (Lee) Children Kiersten, Kelsey (deceased)

Who is Debra Jeter?

Debra Janelle Jeter is an American mother who rose to fame for her horrendous act of the intent of killing her two children, Kiersten and Kelsey Jeter. Unfortunately, this sad event on 5 June 2009 left her 12-year-old Kelsey dead and 13-year-old Kiersten fighting for her dear life.

Debra Jeter’s age

She was born on 20 November 1962 at Randolph Co., Georgia and is counting days to turning 60 years old. Debra Jeter’s parents were Late Billy Jeter and Palona Jeter. Janelle was a Program Specialist in Academic Affairs for West Georgia Technical College.

Relationship with Lee Jeter

Details of when Debra and Lester, better known as Lee, became an item are unavailable. However, what’s known is that their love story was not one with a happy ending, for Lee filed for separation in May 2009.

A neighbour who lived down the street from the Jeters revealed that their household was often noisy, and they had to call the police to their residence a few times. Although it remains unclear why Lee filed for separation, the fact is that the news did not sit well with Debra.

As a result, she attempted suicide on 31 May 2009 in front of her two children. The disturbing event made Lee file for a restraining order against Debra, with fear that she would harm their children.

However, the court granted Debra unsupervised visitation less than three weeks after the restraining order ended. Unfortunately, this would be the event that would place the two vulnerable young girls in danger’s way.

The unfortunate events

On 5 June 2005, Debra picked up her two girls from their dad, claiming to have a surprise for them. The two girls were reportedly happy to see and spend time with their mum. She took them to an abandoned farmhouse just off Interstate 35, unbeknownst to them of their mother’s dark, twisted intentions.

Once they were all inside, Jeter took out a knife and attacked Kiersten first, who bravely shouted for her sister to run. But the mother quickly pursued Kelsey, and while trying to protect her younger sister from the vicious attack, Kiersten was stabbed in the back.

Unfortunately, the two young girls were no match for their mother, and Debra mercilessly slashed Kelsey’s throat. She then turned to wounded Kiersten and slashed her throat as well. But she was alive and begged her mother to call for help, which she did not, despite being an accredited nurse.

The chilling 911 call

After slashing the throats of her two girls, Jeter dialled 911 and told the operator that she had just killed her children. She further added that one was dead, but the other wanted to be saved and needed emergency services.

While on the call, Jeter was heard offering reassurance to wounded Kiersten and pleading with the operator to tell the police not to shoot her for she did not have a gun. When deputies arrived, they found Debra with her hands up and the murder weapon placed on the roof of a nearby vehicle. She was immediately arrested and placed on suicide watch at Hill County Law Enforcement Center.

Debra Jeter’s sentence

Prosecutors charged the mother of two with murder and attempted capital murder, with the court setting her bond at $1.5 million. She pled guilty to the charges in May 2010 and accepted a plea deal that gave her life without parole. The plea saved her from a possible death sentence and prevented her daughter Kiersten from testifying about her mother’s savagery.

What was Debra Jeter’s motive?

She reportedly told her ex-husband Lester that she attacked the kids because she was upset with him about their ongoing divorce and custody battles. She further added that she did not want her children to experience the pain from both events. Lester acknowledged that Debra felt the best way to deal with the events was to take everyone’s pain.

Is Debra Jeter still alive?

Although there are speculations she took her life while serving her term at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit in Gatesville, there is no valid proof of her death. As for her ex-husband Lee, he found love again and remarried.

Where is Kiersten Jeter now?

After surviving the deadly attack on her mother’s hands, Kiersten went under the grid and has been living a quiet life away from media attention.

However, she is on Instagram, but with a private account. She is big on privacy, as her bio reads, “If you don’t know me or don’t have mutual friends with me, please DON’T TRY TO FOLLOW ME.”

What is Debra Jeter’s movie on Netflix?

Little information is available about the case from the many Debra Jeter’s social media accounts. However, watching the Netflix 2022 original film Case and Survived Daughter Kiersten will give you the full Debra Jeter story.

Debra Jeter became the talk of the town after she viciously killed one of the daughters and attacked the other with the intent of killing both. She was watching her two girls for the first time since a restraining order against her ended when the unfortunate events occurred.

