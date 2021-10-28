Being a celebrity means you are in the public limelight, and all eyes are on you. But what keeps one relevant after you retire is the legacy that you left behind. One such celebrated person is Jill St John, an American former actress. But what made her famous then? What makes her still remembered even after exiting public spaces? Get this and much more in this article.

What makes Jill St John popular? The celebrated former American actress and singer is famous for playing Tiffany Case in Diamonds Are Forever back in 1971, among other popular films. What age is Jill St John? She was born on August 19, 1940. She is 81 years of age as of 2021. What are some of her movies? Who are her parents? This article has that and much more!

Profiles

Real Name: Jill Arlyn Oppenheim

Jill Arlyn Oppenheim Nickname: Jill, Magic

Jill, Magic Profession : Actress

: Actress Known As : Tiffany Case

: Tiffany Case Jill St John age : 81 Years (2021)

: 81 Years (2021) Date of Birth: August 19, 1940

August 19, 1940 Birthplace : Los Angeles, California, U.S.

: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Jill St John height : 5 feet 6 inches

: 5 feet 6 inches Jill St John weight : 56 kg, 123 lbs

: 56 kg, 123 lbs Bra Size: 34B

34B Waist Size: 28

28 Hip Size : 36

: 36 Eye Colour: Blue

Blue Hair Colour : Red

: Red Body type: Slim

Slim Father: Edward Oppenheim

Edward Oppenheim Mother : Betty Lou Oppenheim

: Betty Lou Oppenheim Marital Status: Married

Married Jill St John spouse: Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner Ex- Husband: Lance Reventlow, Jack Jones Musician, and Neil Dubin

Lance Reventlow, Jack Jones Musician, and Neil Dubin School: Beverly Hills High School, Hollywood Professional School

Beverly Hills High School, Hollywood Professional School Favourite Actor : Sean Connery

: Sean Connery Favourite Actress: Lana Wood

Lana Wood Favourite Colour : Blue

: Blue Favourite Food: Pizza

Pizza Favourite Movie: Diamonds Are Forever

Net worth : $20 million

: $20 million Jill St John Instagram: jillstjohn19

Background info

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Jill St John's parents were Edward Oppenheim, a restaurant owner and her mother, Betty Oppenheim. She was the only child and was raised in the Jewish faith.

She was a Children's Ballet Company member with Natalie Wood and Stefanie Powers as a young girl. All of them would later come to co-star with celebrity actor Robert Wagner.

Education

She attended Hollywood Professional School, where she graduated in 1955. She later proceeded to the University of California, Los Angeles. However, she got signed by Universal Pictures, which prompted her to drop out of school.

Are Jill St John and Robert Wagner still married?

She is currently married to Robert Wagner since May 26, 1990. She was married to Neil Dubin on May 12, 1957, but only stayed for a year and divorced on July 3, 1958. In 1960, she married Lance Reventlow from March 24, 1960, to October 30, 1963.

Jill was later married to Jack Jones on October 14, 1967, and they terminated their marriage on February 28, 1969. Jones said that Jill was too committed with her singing and acting career, and her continued travelling could not sustain a relationship.

Did Jill St John date Henry Kissinger?

Yes. After she divorced Lance Reventlow, she dated several high-profile men, such as Henry Kissinger, Frank Sinatra, and Jack Nicholson.

Jill St John's health

Amidst her old age, Jill is still alive and in good health. There have been no reports of her being unhealthy. Her good health has been highly attributed to her diet. She is very cautious about what she eats and prefers to eat healthy diets.

Career

In 1957, she signed a 7-year contract with Universal Pictures. She could appear in some popular T.V. shows, but her debut was in Summer Love, a romantic musical comedy released in 1958.

In 1960, she played the lead in The Lost World. Then, in 1963, she appeared in the movie Come Blow Your Horn, where she played alongside Frank Sinatra.

Her fame came in 1971 after featuring in the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever. She played the role of Tiffany Case, and she made history as the first American to play a Bond Girl.

She continued featuring in more engaging and challenging roles and featured in some of the best top movies. In 1980, she began writing a culinary column for the USA Weekend magazine. Besides, she also appeared as a cookery expert on Good Morning America. In 1987, she published The Jill St. John Cookbook.

Jill St John's movies

1948: A Christmas Carol

1958: Summer Love, Universal

1959: Holiday for Lovers

1959: The Remarkable Mr Pennypacker

1960: The Lost World

1961: The Roman Spring of Mrs Stone

1962: Tender Is the Night

1963: Come Blow Your Horn

1963: Who's Minding the Store?

1964: Who's Been Sleeping in My Bed

1964: Honeymoon Hotel

1966: The Oscar

1966: The Liquidator

1967: Banning

1967: Eight on the Lam

1967: How I Spent My Summer Vacation

1967: Tony Rome

1967: The King's Pirate

1969: Fame Is the Name of the Game

1969: The Spy Killer

1969: Foreign Exchange

1971: Diamonds Are Forever

1971: Mooch Goes to Hollywood

1972: Sitting Target

1976: Brenda Starr

1982: The Concrete Jungle

1982: The Act

1992: The Player

1998: Something to Believe In

2001: The Calling

2002: The Trip

Jill St John's net worth

Jill has a net worth guesstimated at $20 million. She has amassed her vast wealth through her successful acting career that has spanned for decades. She has managed to accumulate good fortune but prefers to live a modest lifestyle.

Jill St John photos

Below are Jill's amazing photos. They depict how beautiful she has always been from a young age. Enjoy!

1. All smiles!

Smiling makes her more beautiful. Her hair compliments well with her brown looks. She is an amazing woman!

2. Enjoying herself

She is enjoying quality time in a bikini. She does not hesitate to share her incredible beauty with the public. She is charming.

3. Looking gorgeous

She looks superb with her curly hair. It complements well with her looks. Her blouse makes her cute and charming.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Jill St John. Although she is not acting anymore, her work is still appreciated to this day. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in her life!

