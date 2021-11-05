D Rose Chiraq: age, real name, birthday, appeal, release date, profiles

D Rose Chiraq was born Ahbir Sardin. He was a famous gang member of the Chicago South Side group known as Black Disciples. The young man gained his nickname after the Chicago point guard NBA player, implying that Ahbir is a shooter. His life story unfolds like that of a thriller movie. So, who exactly is D rose?

D Rose Chiraq was a gang member from the 600 set situated in the South Side of Chicago known as Black Disciples.

Source: Twitter

D. Rose has been praised by various rappers who are members of the Black Disciples in their songs. One such rapper is the famous Chief Keef in his single John Madden and Love Sosa. Other rappers include Lil Reese and Edai, among others. However, such praises have not kept Ahbir away from the wrong side of the law.

Profile summary and bio

D Rose 600 real name: Ahbir Sardin

Ahbir Sardin Year of birth: June 10, 1996

June 10, 1996 D Rose's age: 25 years as of 2021

25 years as of 2021 Gender: Male

Male Current status: Convicted and jailed for murder

Who is Ahbir Sardin?

Ahbir Sardin's birthday is celebrated on June 10 every year. At the time of writing this article, he is an incarcerated 25 year old. He was a gang member of the Black Disciples before being charged with the murder of Venzel Richardson.

In 2014, he was arrested and held on 1 million bail for the murder of 14-year old Venzel Richardson. In February 2017, D Rose was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the murder. Before meeting his death, Venzel was a freshman at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in South Side Chicago.

Venzel Richardson was a freshman at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in South Side Chicago before being shot dead.

Source: Twitter

On February 12, 2014, Venzel allegedly walked with a group from a convenience store when a tan van rolled up. According to witnesses, D Rose opened the side doors of a white minivan and fired several gunshots at the young boy. Venzel died on the spot.

Venzel was shot in the upper back, outer hip, left lower buttock, and had a bullet through his neck and exited through his forehead.

According to Venzel's mother, the young boy had stepped out to the corner store to buy some candy and chips. She is quoted:

I never wanted to be like the mothers on TV that are crying because their babies got shot. And now I'm a victim. They shot my baby in the head.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in September 2016, and D Rose was given a new mugshot in state prison. He was sentenced to 40 years at Stateville Correctional Center.

Ahbir Sardin's release date

In 2019, Ahbir Sardin appeal was revoked over his 2016 conviction for the murder of Venzel. He continues to serve his 40 years in prison.

Source: Twitter

For those who for a minute thought that D Rose would be released, that will not be happening any time soon. In 2019, Ahbir Sardin's appeal was revoked over his 2016 conviction for the murder of Venzel.

Sardin had decided to appeal his conviction after claiming that the trial court has erred by overruling specific defense objections to the State's introduction of the names and nicknames of two famous local rappers.

Who killed Lil Jojo?

Lil Jojo's killer has not yet been determined. However, Sardin had been falsely tied to the murder of Joseph Coleman, who went by his rapper named Lil Jojo. The rapper was gunned down on his bike in a drive-by shooting.

Before being killed, Lil Jojo had allegedly had an ongoing feud with rival rappers Chief Keef, Lil Reese, and Lil Durk for a few months.

Despite his appeal, D Rose Chiraq continues to serve his term in prison after he was found guilty of murder. He started his sentence of 40 years in 2017 at 21 days and will most likely finish serving his term at 61 years of age.

