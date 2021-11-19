Who is Brendan Khuri? All you need to know about James Khuri’s son

Brendan Khuri is the son of celebrity and multi-millionaire businessman James Khuri. The Khuri family name tore into the public's consciousness on 17th February 2021. James Khuri's son was exposed as Beverly Hills' reckless teen driver. Brendan was street racing his Lambogini at almost 106 km/hour when his car hit Monique Munoz's silver Lexus.

Brendan Khuri accidentally slammed into Monique Munoz's car and killed her on the spot. He was behind the wheel with his girlfriend beside him when racing against an Audi. Photo: @Marisol Espino

People helped Monique's parents, stepfather Isaac Cordona (55) and mother Carol (53), protest for justice outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. Also, the public has criticized James for trying to use his money to object to justice. The tycoon owns Khuri enterprises and is the CEO of FJ Holdings. FJ Holdings is a distribution firm that deals with iconic brands like Amazon.

Brendan Khuri's biography

Brendan Khuri's ethnicity is White. He was born in 2003 in West Los Angeles, USA, where he also grew up. How old is Brendan Khuri? Brendan Khuri's age was 17 years as of 2020, and the only child in his family.

James and Brendan Khuri loved racing. Meanwhile, Brendan Khuri's Instagram and his other social media accounts are no longer available. Photo: @Brendan Khuri

The teenager was a social media influencer, content creator, and YouTuber. So what was Brendan Khuri's school? He graduated from the Beverly Hills-based El Rodeo School in 2018.

Who are Brendan Khuri's parents?

Brendan's father was born in Rochester, New York, in December 1977. At age 6, he relocated with his family to Lebanon. He earned an MBA from the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business at age 21.

James returned to New York (where he currently lives) at age 32 and ventured into real estate in 2001. The tycoon presently owns several medical premises and residential buildings in New York and Los Angeles.

James Khuri (46) married Christine Roderick (53) in the prime years of his youth but got a divorce in 2008 after having a son. James has never remarried or introduced a girlfriend to the public.

Brandan's dad's worth is around $400 million. Also, James and Brendan Khuri often flaunted Lamborghinis and private jets on IG and have an $8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Photo: @John Gieske

Brendan Khuri's father tried to cover up for him

People blamed him for gifting his teenage son a $517,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on his birthday in 2020, despite his ex-wife's objections. Monique's family demanded Brendan should be given a proper charge after an incident at Beverly Hills that infuriated the public.

As the story goes, the tycoon (surrounded by his bodyguards) laughed and joked around when an anonymous person shouted at him, "Killer!" As a result, the public deemed his reaction as an insult.

Brendan Khuri's accident killed a 32-year-old woman law school student. While she had to be cut free from the wreck, his son only received medical attention after the accident.

Brendan's driving license was revoked while his father took full responsibility for the accident. California 16-year-old teenagers can apply for instruction permits but should not drive alone until they pass their tests or turn 17.

The late Munoz was a law student. Brendan was not initially charged but later faced a negligent vehicular manslaughter lawsuit. The teen took a guilty plea for the charges. Photo: @serie55exclusiva

His mother cried as he pleaded guilty to negligent vehicular manslaughter charges in Inglewood Juvenile Court. Meanwhile, the public deems James as a cold-hearted villain who is only concerned with his public image.

It is alleged that he spent money on clearing his online reputation. The man paid experts to flood articles (from late 2020 to early 2021) that linked him to the case.

After a backlash from people, the tycoon apologized to Monique's family through his Instagram page for employing a public relations agency to alter the accident's narrative.

An LAPD detective assured the public that the authorities would also investigate the street racing incident separately. The Audi was not involved in the accident but was found at the scene.

Also, Monique's family wanted James to face criminal charges since his affluence influenced the authorities to treat his son differently.

If convicted, Brendan was to serve a six-year jail term or nine months probation in a juvenile prison. However, the court has given him a house arrest in the family mansion. Photo: @Oscar Villarreal

Brendan Khuri's update

What happened to James Khuri's son? Munoz's uncle, Richard Cartier, objected to him being put under house arrest amid the protests and trial, in vain. James' attorney, Mark Werksman, opposed the prosecutors' request to have Brendan sent to a juvenile camp.

He stated the teen sustained brain injuries and was diagnosed with autism, attention deficit disorder, and depression after the crash. Therefore, having him at a juvenile center for seven to nine months was a wrong decision.

Also, Karen Schiltz (psychologist) told the Los Angeles County Superior Court that Brendan would be victimized if held at the LA County juvenile camp. She argued that he must have suffered autism his entire life but was never diagnosed.

James' attorney and a psychologist convinced the court not to send the teen to a juvenile camp. They claimed he would be victimized because of his autism diagnosis. Photo: @Nora Taleiyah

The court's verdict on Brendan Khuri's case was a house arrest in the mansion. Meanwhile, the Munoz and Khuri families' attorneys are working on a financial settlement for both families to heal. Also, the families are requesting privacy in this traumatic time. Did you think James Khuri's son received a just sentence?

