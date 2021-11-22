Who is Gary Kirsten? Age, children, spouse, coaching career, stats, net worth

South Africa is recognised worldwide as the home of cricket. Their success in the sport is attributed to their skilled payers as well as the strategies of the coaches. Gary Kirsten is considered a household name in SA's cricket and is known for his prowess. So, who is he? Where did he grow up?

Former South African opening batsman, Gary Kirsten, is named as head coach of Wales The Hundred team at Glamorgan Cricket Ground on August 1, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Harry Trump

Gary Kirsten is a South African cricket coach and former cricketer. He has coached for the Indian Cricket team and the South African Cricket team.

Profile summary

Full name: Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten Nickname: Gazza

Gazza Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd of November 1967

23rd of November 1967 Gary Kirsten's age: 54 years (As of 2021)

54 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: Paul Kirsten, Peter Kirsten

Paul Kirsten, Peter Kirsten Marital status: Married

Married Gary Kirsten's spouse: Deborah Kirsten

Deborah Kirsten Gary Kirsten's children: Joanna, James, Joshua

Joanna, James, Joshua Occupation: Cricketer, cricket coach

Cricketer, cricket coach Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram account: @garykirstencricketacademy

Biography

How old is Gary Kirsten? He was born on the 23rd of November 1967 in Cape Town, Cape Province, South Africa. As of 2021, he is 54 years old. His star sign is Sagittarius.

Not much about his childhood or upbringing is in the open. He, however, is the brother to Paul Kirsten, a former South African first-class cricketer. His half brother, Peter, is also a cricket player who represented South Africa in 12 Test matches and 40 One Day Internationals from 1991 to 1994.

Career

Protea Coach Gary Kirsten during the CSA press conference at ACSA Media Centre on May 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lee Warren

As a cricketer, Gazza represented South Africa from 1993 to 2004. Gary Kirsten's batting is left-handed, and he primarily played as an opener. Nevertheless, he took part in 101 Test matches and 185 One Day Internationals for his country.

Gary Kirsten's stats

In December 1993, Kirsten made his Test and One-Day International debuts against Australia. In November 1995, he struck 110 against England in his first Test century. Kirsten hit hundreds in both innings in a Test a year later, in the second Test of the 1996–97 series against India, when he scored 102 and 133, respectively.

What was Gary Kirsten's highest score?

The Mzansi batsman was the highest-scoring person in the World Cups for nearly two decades. In 1996, the South African scored a world-record 188 runs in a World Cup match in Rawalpindi against the UAE. The southpaw scored 159 runs in 159 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes. In 1999, he scored 275 against England in Durban, which was his most outstanding Test score.

Coaching career

The South African athlete started his cricket academy after retiring. Kirsten was announced as a candidate for the vacant role of India national coach in November 2007. Despite expressing misgivings about having the complete backing of India players, the BCCI offered him a two-year contract for the position, and he said he would start on the 4th of December.

He officially started coaching in 2008, where he led the India national cricket team to the Kitply Cup and 2008 Asia Cup finals.

Is Gary Kirsten Pakistan's coach?

Gary Kirsten during the South African Proteas practice session at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on November 15, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

Gary is on the Pakistan Cricket Board's radar to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the men's team head coach permanently. Simon Katich and Peter Moores are also on the shortlist, although the latter might have to settle for a Pakistan Super League assignment.

Did Gary Kirsten receive the Donacharya award?

In 1990, he was honoured with the Dronacharya Award for his services to cricket coaching. For three years on a trot from 1994 to 1996, Kirsten was awarded the South African Annual Cricketer of the Year. In 1996, he was also named the Indian Cricket Cricketer of the Year.

Who is Gary Kirsten's wife?

The South African star is married to Deborah Kirsten. The couple is yet to reveal details of how they met or when they tied the knot. They have three children.

How much is Gary Kirsten worth?

Gazza has made a significant amount of money from his cricket career. His net worth is estimated to be at $25 million.

Gary Kirsten is known as a legend in cricket worldwide. He was one of the most organised batsmen to play for South Africa since their readmission. Calm and level-headed, he brought a healthy degree of common sense to the art of batting.

