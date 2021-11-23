The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) directorate must have thought that the old days of instability that rocked the agency were a thing of the past after appointing Zolani Matthews as CEO. But, unfortunately, it seems that the rail agency is back to square one following the suspension of the man who was appointed about nine months ago.

Zolani Matthews became the CEO of Prasa after seeing off over 20 contenders in a battle of qualifications. The South African transport minister was visibly excited at the prospect of having someone of his pedigree manage the affairs of the rail industry. You may be wondering if he still feels the same way about the man. However, you need to know who Zolani Matthews is.

Zolani Matthews' biography

Birth name : Zolani Kgosietsile "Kgosie" Matthews

: Zolani Kgosietsile "Kgosie" Matthews Date of birth : 1963 (unconfirmed)

: 1963 (unconfirmed) Age : 64 years old (unconfirmed)

: 64 years old (unconfirmed) Profession : Public Administrator

: Public Administrator Famous for: Becoming the CEO of the troubled Prasa, which has had ten acting CEOs since the sack of the last CEO in 2015

Becoming the CEO of the troubled Prasa, which has had ten acting CEOs since the sack of the last CEO in 2015 Birthplace/hometown: South Africa

South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African

: African Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: He is bald

He is bald Education : University of Warwick and Harvard University

: University of Warwick and Harvard University Degrees: Masters in Public Administrations from Harvard University

Background information

It is not clear when and where the South African administrator was born; however, some sources have insisted that he was born in South Africa and that he had his primary education in the country.

Nevertheless, Zolani Matthews' education is a slew of international certificates; he graduated from the University of Warwick before proceeding to the prestigious Harvard University for his master's degree in public administration.

Zolani Matthews' qualifications and positions held

Zolani Matthews' CV places him in a good position to head several agencies in South Africa. Interestingly, the South African sits on the board of some powerful organisations, the most recent being his appointment as Prasa CEO.

The administrator was announced chairman of the Ports Regulator of South Africa in June 2020. Meanwhile, he was a board member in companies like Zaclear Holdings and enX Group while also being on the management team of Fordworks Associates and Armaments Corp of South Africa.

Kgosie also served as a councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). Before this, he was the brain behind IMVULA's success in the South African healthcare, security, and logistic industries. The company is now among the top three of the largest security companies in South Africa and brings in at least ZAR 2 billion annually.

Zolani Matthews' Prasa appointment

On the 27th of February, 2021, Zolani was announced as the CEO of Prasa. His appointment was widely celebrated by the chairman of the Agency, Leonard Ramatlakane, and South Africa's transport minister, Fikile Mbalula.

According to the minister, the new CEO is an astute and experienced professional with an in-depth comprehension of the crucial strategies in domestic and international businesses. He believes that Kgosie is a man "who has operated in dynamic, complex, and agile organisations."

Despite the glowing reviews of the new chairman at the time, a group known as Groundup was not impressed with the appointment. One of their grouses was Zolani Matthews' age at the time. According to them, the CEO's appointment violated Prasa's employment regulations, which states that all employees must retire at 63 years of age.

So, how old is Zolani Matthews? No one is certain about the former Prasa CEO's age. However, Groundup believes that Zolani was already above 63 at his appointment, which was unacceptable to them.

The allegations against Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews were quickly dismissed in several quarters, especially the transport ministry. According to Mbalula, the accusers were being sensational, and he insisted that his appointment was guided by relevant policies applicable to Prasa.

Zolani Matthews' citizenship

The Harvard University graduate has been under fire since the 17th of November, 2021, when he was placed on precautionary suspension due to his UK citizenship. Zolani Matthews' UK citizenship became public after the South African State Security Agency declined his application for security clearance.

Zolani Matthews' salary struggles with associations like The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union were already bad enough. The associations' representatives clamoured for the Prasa CEO's sack because they believe he is politically shortsighted.

Zolani Matthews' family

It is unclear whether Zolani Matthews' wife is in the picture because the public administrator rarely shares information about his personal life. Some media outlets believe that Zolani Matthews' sister is Naledi Pandor, the current Minister of Higher Education in South Africa. This rumour remains unconfirmed.

Zolani Matthews' contact details

If you are looking forward to a formal personal inquiry with the public administrator, you can send a message to Zolani Matthews' email address which is ZMatthews@icasa.org.za.

Zolani Matthews might be experiencing a difficult time in a career that has spanned over three decades, but this does not take anything away from his administrative qualities. His success in organisations like IMVULA and ICASA proves this beyond doubt.

