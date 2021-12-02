Brooke Burke is a legendary model, actress, and dancer. She is best known for her win in Dancing With the Stars with her partner Derek Hough. Additionally, she is famous for her successful modeling career that has seen her work with well-known brands like Playboy, Coca-Cola, FHM, and Burger King. Join us as we decrypt Brooke Burke's net worth in 2021.

Brooke Burke is an all-rounded businesswoman, best known as a legendary model, actress, and dancer in Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Burke's net worth is believed to be pretty high, thanks to her chain of investments. Besides modeling and dancing, she is also a voice artist, actress, and entrepreneur. Keep reading to find out more about her worth and success story.

Brooke Burke's profile summary

Full name: Brooke Lisa Burke

Brooke Lisa Burke Date of birth: 8th September in 1971

8th September in 1971 Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Brooke Burke's age: 50 years in 2021

50 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Profession: Model, Actress, Dancer, and Broadcaster

Model, Actress, Dancer, and Broadcaster Education: Sahuaro High School, Palo Verde High School, UCLA

Sahuaro High School, Palo Verde High School, UCLA Majors: Journalism

Journalism Nationality: American

American Brooke Burke's ethnicity: Multi-ethnic (Portuguese, French, Jewish, and Irish ancestry)

Multi-ethnic (Portuguese, French, Jewish, and Irish ancestry) Brooke Burke's children: 4 (Neriah, Sierra, Shaya Braven, and Heaven Rain)

4 (Neriah, Sierra, Shaya Braven, and Heaven Rain) Ex-husbands: Garth Fisher and David Charvet

Garth Fisher and David Charvet Brooke Burke's fiancé: Scott Rigbsy

Scott Rigbsy Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Brooke Burke's height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)

5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Brooke Burke's Instagram: brookeburke

Brooke Burke's bio

Brooke Burke is a famous online television personality who was born 50 years ago in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Before we decrypt her net worth, it would be best to know of this beauty's roots. So, here is a fascinating compilation of facts about the dancing queen.

How old is Brooke Burke?

Brooke Lisa Burke was born on 8th September in 1971 in Hartford, Connecticut and is currently 50 years old. However, she was raised in Tucson, Arizona, by Donna and George Burke alongside her two older siblings.

Unfortunately, her father, George, left when she was two and her mother and stepfather raised her. She attended Sahuaro High School and Palo Verde High School.

Career

Brooke Burke began her modeling career by competing in pageants. She won her first beauty pageant at 14 and was crowned homecoming queen in high school in 1989. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The beauty always dreamt of being a model, and so she began competing in pageants. She won her first beauty pageant at 14. When in high school, she was crowned homecoming queen in 1989. It sparked her modeling career, which is why she traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, with her friend to audition for a modeling agency.

Most of Brooke Burke's profiles reveal she landed a talent agent almost immediately. By 18, she featured in magazine covers, swimsuit calendars, and billboards. After listening to her friends, she agreed to move to Los Angeles to pursue journalism at UCLA. While studying, she landed gigs with modeling agencies Ford and Wilhelmina.

How did Brooke Burke get famous?

After modeling for Playboy, FHM, Maxim, and Stuff. She modeled lingerie for the Frederick's of Hollywood in 1997. Soon after that, she was cast as the host of E! Entertainment's Wild On.

Brooke Burke became famous after modeling for Playboy, FHM, Maxim, and Stuff. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

In 2005 and 2006, the model hosted Rock Star and appeared in The Bernie Mac Show, Life, Monk, and Less Than Perfect. She joined Dancing With the Stars in 2008, and she won with her partner Derek Hough.

She later returned to the dance competition show in season 10 but as a co-host. Throughout her career. Lisa has hosted:

NBC's 2009 pre-show for Golden Globes

Season 3 of She's Got the Look

2011, 2012, and 2013 Miss America pageants

Brooke Burke's net worth

Lisa is a woman wearing many hats, and thanks to this, she has made a fortune from:

Brooke Burke's net worth attributes from several income streams including her acting gigs, book sales, and fitness and nutrition app. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her book The Naked Mom: A Modern Mom's Fearless Revelations, Savvy Advice, and Soulful Reflections was published in February 2011.

was published in February 2011. Her fitness and nutrition app.

Her company Baboosh Baby that offers wraps for pregnant women.

that offers wraps for pregnant women. Voicing the video game Need for Speed: Underground 2 and others.

and others. Starring in the Burger King advergaming titles Big Bumpin and PocketBikeRacer.

and Featuring in ads for Coca-Cola, Discover Card, Skechers, and Anheuser-Busch.

Being the spokesperson for Poise incontinence products.

Co-hosting a podcast, Intimate Knowledge.

Cumulatively, Brooke's net worth in 2021 is $30 million.

Who is Brooke Burke married to?

Brooke Burke has been married twice to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher and Baywatch actor David Charvet. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you do a quick search on the model online, you will find her referred to as Brooke Burke-Charvet. It is because she was formerly married to Baywatch actor David Charvet.

They began dating in 2005, got engaged a year later, and tied the knot in 2011 in St.Barts. However, they divorced in March 2020.

Was Brooke Burke married to a plastic surgeon?

Before exchanging vows with David, Lisa had been married to a plastic surgeon named Garth Fisher. The two divorced in 2005. Brooke Burke's daughters Neriah and Sierra are from this marriage.

Does Brooke Burke have a son?

Yes, she has. From her marriage to Charvet, she was blessed with two children, a boy Shaya Braven Charvet and a girl Heaven Rain Charvet.

Is Brooke Burke engaged?

Brooke Burke is newly engaged after her two-year boyfriend Scott Rigbsy asked her to marry him. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Ryan Gordy Foundation

Source: Getty Images

Thanks to her boyfriend Scott Rigbsy for popping the million-dollar question, the actress is preparing to walk the aisle again. Brooke Burke's engagement news surfaced after she revealed about it during an appearance on Tamron Hall. Brooke Burke's husband to be is a commercial real estate agent.

What disease does Brooke Burke have?

In November 2012, the model discovered she had thyroid cancer. It might explain why you may find questions online, such as 'does Brooke Burke have thyroid problems?'

No, she announced she underwent surgery and had the cancer removed, adding that she had been cured.

Brooke Burke's net worth in 2021 is $30 million. She has made this fortune from her chain of investments, including her broadcasting and modeling career. She is also a family woman with four children.

