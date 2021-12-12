Who is Jennifer Montana? Age, children, spouse, kidnapping, profiles, net worth

Jennifer Montana is a former actress, model, and businesswoman from the United States. She is also the third wife of former American football player Joe Montana. Joe is an American former professional football player who was a quarterback in the National Football League for 16 seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wallace is a former actress, model, and businesswoman from the United States. Photo: @JoeMotana

Source: Twitter

Even though she rose to fame for being the wife of a renowned and successful sports personality, she is also recognized for appearing in various movies and TV shows. She appeared in Adventure with Kanga Roddy (1998) and Home and Family (2017).

Jennifer Montana's profile summary

Full name: Jennifer Montana Wallace

Jennifer Montana Wallace Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 7th July 1958

: 7th July 1958 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth : New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States

: New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States Jennifer Montana's age : 63 years (as of 2021)

: 63 years (as of 2021) Jennifer Montana's nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Weight: 65 kg

65 kg Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Joe Montana

: Joe Montana Children: Alexandra Whitney, Elizabeth, Nate, and Nick

Alexandra Whitney, Elizabeth, Nate, and Nick Profession: Former model, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Former model, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth: $10 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jennifer Montana's biography

The actress was born on 7th July 1958 in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, in the United States. She is 63 years old as of 2021. She has remained secretive about his private life. There is no information about her parents and siblings names and whereabouts. Her educational background is not publicly known either.

Career

Former NFL player Joe (R) and Wallace attend the Sports Illustrated Experience Friday Night Party in San Francisco, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Wallace began her career as a swimsuit model. She was featured in the famous Sports Illustrated magazine during her modelling career. She also appeared in several other magazines and runways.

In addition to modelling, Wallace is a talented actress with a few films in her name. She made her television debut in the famous TV program, Adventures with Kanga Roddy. The program was initially released in 1998.

Later, she appeared in the TV program Hollywood Health Report in 2016. She made her TV series debut in 2017, starring Jennifer Montana in Home and Family. The TV series focuses on home improvements, crafts, tips on parenting, fitness, health and lifestyle, among others. She also appeared in the Schick razor commercial.

Apart from modelling and film, Wallace is a skilled entrepreneur. She is the founder of Jennifer Montana Designs which deals with a range of jewellery. She established the organization in September 2013. In addition, she is an independent painter and craftsman who has made earthenware-based items since October 2009.

Spouse and children

Wallace is married to Joe. Joe is a former National Football League legend. He played as a quarterback for 16 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000. Jennifer and her husband first met in 1985 while filming a commercial for Schick. They dated for a while before exchanging their wedding vows.

The couple has been blessed with four lovely children, two daughters and two sons. They are Alexandra Whitney (born on 10th October 1985), Elizabeth Jean (born on 20th December 1986), Nathaniel Joseph (born on 3rd October 1989), and Nicholas Alexander (born on 28th April 1992).

Joe and Wallace discuss "Breakaway from Heart Disease" with the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Kidnapping

In September 2020, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe and his wife, Wallace, stopped an intruder from kidnapping their grandchild. The incident culminated with Wallace pulling the child out of the intruder's arms.

The 9-month-old child was slumbering peacefully in the living room when a woman entered their Malibu, California house, took the child out of a playpen, and held the child in her arms.

Jennifer Montana's measurements

How tall is Jennifer Montana? She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. Her body measurements are approximately 32-28-39 inches for her bust, waist and hips. Wallace has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jennifer Montana's net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2021. She has earned her money from her successful professions in business and acting.

Jennifer Montana's fast facts

Who is Jennifer Montana? She is an American model, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur well known as the wife of Joe. What is Jennifer Montana's maiden name? Her maiden name is Jennifer Sharon Wallace. What does Jennifer Montana do for a living? The former model is an entrepreneur and designer. How old is Jennifer Montana? She is 63 years old as of 2021. She was born on 7th July 1958. How tall is Jennifer Montana? She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. Where was Jennifer Montana born? She was born in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States. How many kids does Jennifer Montana have? She has four kids: Elizabeth Jean, Nathaniel Joseph, Nicholas Alexander, and Alexandra Whitney.

Jennifer Montana is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model married to the Hall of Famer, former professional American footballer Joe. She has worked hard and gained success in the entertainment industry and her businesses.

READ ALSO: Who is Gary Owen? Age, children, wife, movies, stand up, divorce, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Gary Owen. He is a famous stand-up comedian and actor. If you love a good laugh which is food for the soul, then Gary is your go-to man. He is renowned for being the host of his show The Gary Owen Show.

Gary Owen is a well-known actor and comedian. He has managed to win the hearts of fans with his humor-filled jokes that often leave fans hanging off their seats due to laughter. With so much to offer, the future looks bright for him.

Source: Briefly.co.za