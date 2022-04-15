Who is Angie Varona? Age, partner, parents, height, OnlyFans, profiles, net worth
We all want to get fame and success through positive doings. But, what if an unfortunate event opens your door to fame? Do you shut it or run with it? Well, Angie Varona chose to run with it. Get to know her story in this read!
Back in the day, individuals acquired fame by signing with a famous record label or movie studio. However, today, the internet has made it easier for people to get fame. One of the most popular ladies on the internet in 2022 is Angie Varona. Unfortunately, an undesired event made her receive world fame.
Profile summary
- Full name: Angeline Varona
- Nickname: Angie
- Date of birth: 12th September 1993
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida
- Angie Varona’s age: 28 years (as of April 2022)
- Profession: Model, Social Media Star, and Legal assistant
- Education: John Ferguson Senior High School, Miami Dade College, Florida International University, St. Thomas University School of Law
- Degrees: Political Science and Government and Doctors of Law
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Hispanic
- Father: Juan Varona
- Mother: Maria Varona
- Brother: Christian Varona
- Angie Varona’s height: 5’2” (1.75 m)
- Weight: 110 lbs (50 kg)
- Hair colour: Brown
- Physique: Hourglass
- Breasts-hips-hips: 37-24-35 inches
- Bra size: 32DD
- Angie Varona’s eye colour: Brown
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Rick Arredondo
- Instagram: @angievarona
- Twitter: @AngieVarona
- Facebook: Angie Varona
- OnlyFans: angievarona
Angie Varona's bio
She is an American model, TikTok star, and social media star who has gained fame for her bold yet flawless pictures on Instagram.
When was Angie Varona born?
She was born on 12th September 1993, in Miami, Florida and is 28 years old in April 2022.
What is Angie Varona’s real name?
She was born Angeline Varona.
Who are Angie Varona’s parents?
Her father is Juan Varona, a businessman, and her mother is Maria Varona. Angeline has shared numerous photos of her parents on her social media platforms, proving that she is close to her kins.
Who are Angie Varona’s siblings?
She has one sibling, Christian Varano. He is a musician by profession.
Does Angie Varona have tattoos?
Yes, she does.
How tall is Varona?
She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall (1.75 m) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kg).
Angie Varona’s school profile
Most of Angie Varona’s profiles show that Angeline attended John Ferguson Senior High School before enrolling at Miami Dade College. She finished her Associate of Arts (AA) in Pre-Law Studies.
Soon after, she enrolled at Florida International University, where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government. Then, in 2017, she was admitted to St. Thomas University School of Law and graduated in 2020 with her degree in Doctor of Law. She is currently working as an intern in the legal services field.
How did Angie Varona get famous?
It dates back to 2007. She was 14 years old when she uploaded provocative lingerie photos of herself on Photobucket. The pictures were meant for her then-boyfriend.
Unfortunately, her account was hacked, and the pictures were photoshopped to look like she was naked. Although her parents tried to contact the police to stop the spread of the photos, there was nothing the police could do.
As a result, Angeline was bullied at school, and some called her a “pornstar.” The criticism forced her to change schools, and she even fought depression, used drugs, and at some point had suicidal thoughts.
Nevertheless, the pictures drew global attention due to her beautiful hourglass body, making her an internet sex icon. So, she decided to create awareness of this unfortunate event alongside her parents on ABC news.
What does Angie Varona do now?
She is a social media influencer and model. Angeline began her modelling career in 2019. From her Instagram account, it is apparent that she is a lingerie model.
Other works
Besides her internship job and modelling career, Angeline’s resume also shows that she has worked plenty of jobs. Some of the places she has worked include:
- Smoothie King Franchise Incorporation, where she started working after graduating high school.
- Calvin Klein, where she worked as a lead cashier.
- Parron Law, where she was a legal intern.
- The Abraham Group Company, where she was an intern for five months.
Online presence
Angeline is very active on social media. Here is a quick rundown of her most popular platforms:
Angeline has 3.6 million followers on this platform as of April 2022.
Angie Varona’s OnlyFans
Angeline’s OnlyFans account has over 696 of her explicit photos and videos. She charges USD5 for a monthly subscription to this account.
Angeline has over 2.8 million followers on Facebook as of April 2022.
Varona joined Twitter in February 2012 and has 407.7k followers as of April 2022.
What does Angie Varona earn?
It is alleged that she earns $15,000 monthly and over $450,000 yearly. However, this information is unofficial.
Who is Angie Varona’s boyfriend?
Angeline has in the past been romantically linked to Juan Pablo Inguanzo. However, they broke up, and she is currently said to be dating Rick Arredondo, the managing partner of American Medical academy.
Angie Varona is a famous American model and social media influencer. She rose to fame after her lingerie photos were hacked and photoshopped to make her appear nude.
