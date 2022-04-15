We all want to get fame and success through positive doings. But, what if an unfortunate event opens your door to fame? Do you shut it or run with it? Well, Angie Varona chose to run with it. Get to know her story in this read!

Angie Varona is a famous American model and social media influencer who rose to fame after her photoshopped nudes were leaked online. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Back in the day, individuals acquired fame by signing with a famous record label or movie studio. However, today, the internet has made it easier for people to get fame. One of the most popular ladies on the internet in 2022 is Angie Varona. Unfortunately, an undesired event made her receive world fame.

Profile summary

Full name: Angeline Varona

Angeline Varona Nickname: Angie

Angie Date of birth: 12th September 1993

12th September 1993 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Angie Varona’s age: 28 years (as of April 2022)

28 years (as of April 2022) Profession: Model, Social Media Star, and Legal assistant

Model, Social Media Star, and Legal assistant Education: John Ferguson Senior High School, Miami Dade College, Florida International University, St. Thomas University School of Law

John Ferguson Senior High School, Miami Dade College, Florida International University, St. Thomas University School of Law Degrees: Political Science and Government and Doctors of Law

Political Science and Government and Doctors of Law Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Father: Juan Varona

Juan Varona Mother: Maria Varona

Maria Varona Brother: Christian Varona

Christian Varona Angie Varona’s height: 5’2” (1.75 m)

5’2” (1.75 m) Weight: 110 lbs (50 kg)

110 lbs (50 kg) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Physique: Hourglass

Hourglass Breasts-hips-hips: 37-24-35 inches

37-24-35 inches Bra size: 32DD

32DD Angie Varona’s eye colour: Brown

Brown Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Rick Arredondo

Rick Arredondo Instagram: @angievarona

@angievarona Twitter: @AngieVarona

@AngieVarona Facebook: Angie Varona

Angie Varona OnlyFans: angievarona

Angie Varona's bio

Angeline Varona, better known as Angie Varona, is one of the fastest rising social media stars. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

She is an American model, TikTok star, and social media star who has gained fame for her bold yet flawless pictures on Instagram.

When was Angie Varona born?

She was born on 12th September 1993, in Miami, Florida and is 28 years old in April 2022.

What is Angie Varona’s real name?

She was born Angeline Varona.

Who are Angie Varona’s parents?

Angie Varona's parents are Maria and Juan Varona. She has one sibling, a brother, Christian Varona, who is a musical artist. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Her father is Juan Varona, a businessman, and her mother is Maria Varona. Angeline has shared numerous photos of her parents on her social media platforms, proving that she is close to her kins.

Who are Angie Varona’s siblings?

She has one sibling, Christian Varano. He is a musician by profession.

Does Angie Varona have tattoos?

Yes, she does.

How tall is Varona?

She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall (1.75 m) and weighs 110 pounds (50 kg).

Angie Varona’s school profile

Angie Varona is a Political Science and Government graduate and an intern in the legal services field. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Most of Angie Varona’s profiles show that Angeline attended John Ferguson Senior High School before enrolling at Miami Dade College. She finished her Associate of Arts (AA) in Pre-Law Studies.

Soon after, she enrolled at Florida International University, where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government. Then, in 2017, she was admitted to St. Thomas University School of Law and graduated in 2020 with her degree in Doctor of Law. She is currently working as an intern in the legal services field.

How did Angie Varona get famous?

It dates back to 2007. She was 14 years old when she uploaded provocative lingerie photos of herself on Photobucket. The pictures were meant for her then-boyfriend.

Angie Varona rose to fame after her Photobucket account was hacked and her lingerie pictures were photoshopped to make her look nude. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, her account was hacked, and the pictures were photoshopped to look like she was naked. Although her parents tried to contact the police to stop the spread of the photos, there was nothing the police could do.

As a result, Angeline was bullied at school, and some called her a “pornstar.” The criticism forced her to change schools, and she even fought depression, used drugs, and at some point had suicidal thoughts.

Nevertheless, the pictures drew global attention due to her beautiful hourglass body, making her an internet sex icon. So, she decided to create awareness of this unfortunate event alongside her parents on ABC news.

What does Angie Varona do now?

Angie Varona currently works as a model and social media influencer. However, in the past, she has worked jobs such as a lead cashier at Calvin Klein. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

She is a social media influencer and model. Angeline began her modelling career in 2019. From her Instagram account, it is apparent that she is a lingerie model.

Other works

Besides her internship job and modelling career, Angeline’s resume also shows that she has worked plenty of jobs. Some of the places she has worked include:

Smoothie King Franchise Incorporation, where she started working after graduating high school.

Calvin Klein, where she worked as a lead cashier.

Parron Law, where she was a legal intern.

The Abraham Group Company, where she was an intern for five months.

Online presence

Angie Varona is very active on social media, on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and OnlyFans. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Angeline is very active on social media. Here is a quick rundown of her most popular platforms:

Instagram

Angeline has 3.6 million followers on this platform as of April 2022.

Angie Varona’s OnlyFans

Angeline’s OnlyFans account has over 696 of her explicit photos and videos. She charges USD5 for a monthly subscription to this account.

Facebook

Angie Varona has a following of over 2.8 million followers on Facebook and 3.6 million followers on instagram as of April 2022. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Angeline has over 2.8 million followers on Facebook as of April 2022.

Twitter

Varona joined Twitter in February 2012 and has 407.7k followers as of April 2022.

What does Angie Varona earn?

It is alleged that she earns $15,000 monthly and over $450,000 yearly. However, this information is unofficial.

Who is Angie Varona’s boyfriend?

Angie Varona is said to be dating Rick Arredondo since January 2021. Photo: @angievarona

Source: Instagram

Angeline has in the past been romantically linked to Juan Pablo Inguanzo. However, they broke up, and she is currently said to be dating Rick Arredondo, the managing partner of American Medical academy.

Angie Varona is a famous American model and social media influencer. She rose to fame after her lingerie photos were hacked and photoshopped to make her appear nude.

