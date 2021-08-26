Top 20 OnlyFans top earners in 2022: How much do they make?

The media's trending stories about OnlyFans top earners making more than a million USD daily attracts thousands of new content creators to this London-based platform. The site has more than 170 million registered users this year, including over 1 million content creators. How much do OnlyFans top earners make?

The monthly income of OnlyFans' top earners is way more than any high-paying career on the earth. Photo: @Phillip Faraone, @Matt Winkelmeyer, @David Livingston, @Leon Bennett (modified by author)

The platform quickly expanded when the COVID lockdown made people spend more time at home in front of their gadgets. OnlyFans content includes genres like music, travelling, modelling, cooking, martial arts, and more.

OnlyFans top earners in 2022

The website MrQ.com states that the highest-earning celebrities with OnlyFans accounts make 270 times more than the annual salaries of doctors and other high-paid professionals. Apart from the fans' monthly subscriptions, OnlyFans earnings are from referrals, pay-per-view, and one-time tips.

1. Blac Chyna - $20 million

Chyna rose to prominence in 2010 as Nicki Minaj's stunt double in Monster, a music video Nicki released with Kanye West. Photo: @Phillip Faraone

Account name: @blacchyna

@blacchyna Monthly subscription rate: $19.99

Angelina Renee White (alias Blac Chyna) is the highest-paid OnlyFans creator. She is an American reality TV show star, entrepreneur, and model, and her OnlyFans account has about 150 photos on her profile that only subscribed users can see. Chyna makes $20 million/month from 16.2 million followers who pay a $19.99 monthly subscription fee.

2. Bella Thorne - $11 million

Bella became famous after acting as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel's series Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013 and even won an Imagen Award. Photo: @Matt Winkelmeyer

Account name: @bellathorne

@bellathorne Monthly subscription rate: Free

Bella (an American actress, model, writer, and singer) made a million USD within 24 hours of signing up on the platform. Her 24.3 million followers used to pay a subscription fee of $9.99/month, which accumulated to $11 million per month. The celebrity does not share nudity on her page, and subscription is now free.

3. Cardi B - $9.43 million

Cardi B gained fame after discussing her career as a stripper on Instagram. Photo: @Leon Bennett

Account name: @iamcardib

@iamcardib Monthly subscription rate: $4.99

American rapper Cardi B shared only six posts on her account and became a top earner on the platform. Also, having 81.7 million followers and an estimated monthly income of $9.43 million from the app makes her one of the top OnlyFans creators. Each follower pays only $4.99/month.

4. Tyga - $7.69 million

Tyge is signed by Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, also known as the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Photo: @David Livingston

Account name: ** Please note that Tyga's account no longer exists**

Please note that Tyga's account no longer exists** Monthly subscription rate before deleting the account: $20

American rapper Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson (aka Tyga) deleted his account of 21.8 million followers to create a competition platform called Myystar. He would share his music album's behind the scenes videos, intimate photos, and more at a monthly subscription fee of $20.

5. Mia Khalifa - $6.42 million

Mia claimed fame in early 2015 after her viral and controversial video made her Pornhub's most searched actress. Photo: @miakhalifa

Account name: @miakhalifa

@miakhalifa Monthly subscription rate: $12

$12 Trial duration: $6 for 31 days (50% off)

$6 for 31 days (50% off) Subscription bundles: 10% off for 3 months ($432.40 total), 15% off for 6 months ($61.20 total), 35% off for 12 months ($93.60 total)

Mia (a Lebanese-American media personality, former webcam model & pornographic actress) has 22.7 million followers on OnlyFans. Her $12.99/month rate accumulates to about $6.42 million every month. In addition, she gives 10%, 15%, and 35% discounts for three, six, and twelve-month subscribers, respectively.

6. Erica Mena - $4.49 million

Erica is best known for her appearances on the Love & Hip Hop: New York TV series. Photo: @Maury Phillips

Account name: @ericamena

@ericamena Monthly subscription rate: $25.99

Erica Mena (an American television personality and former model & video vixen) gained 5.3 million after promoting her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The star's monthly subscription fee of $25.99 gives her about $4.49 million/month.

7. Gem101- $2.3 million

Account name: @gem101

@gem101 Monthly subscription rate: $30

$30 Free trial duration: 30 days

30 days Subscription bundles: 50% off for 3 months ($45 total), 50% off for 6 months ($90 total)

Gem101 is also among the most popular OnlyFans accounts, with a £21.3 million (over $28 million) annual earnings. It means that the account owner (a black-haired model) makes over $2.3 million/month. She charges $30 as a monthly subscription fee from over a million subscribers.

8. Pia Mia - $2.22 million

Mia rose to fame for her amazing YouTube cover songs. She was also one of Kylie Jenner's close friends from 2013 to 2017. Photo: @Don Arnold

Account name: @pinkpopprincess

@pinkpopprincess Monthly subscription rate: Free

Pia Mia Perez (an American singer, dancer and actress) makes about $2.22 million/month from her page. Her 6.2 million followers pay a monthly subscription fee of $10 per person.

9. Safaree Samuels - $ 1.91 million

Safaree's involvement with the VH1 TV's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality show launched his fame. Photo: @Prince Williams

Account name: @iamsafaree

@iamsafaree Monthly subscription rate: $15

$15 Subscription bundles: 20% off for 3 months ($36 total)

Safaree Lloyd Samuels (a Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and TV presenter) has 3.2 million followers on Onlyfans. Each subscriber pays a monthly fee of $15 to watch pornographic videos, thus giving him around $1.91 million every month.

10. Mila Mondel - $1.5 million

Account name: @milamondell

@milamondell Monthly subscription rate: $20

$20 Free trial duration: 30 days

The British girl makes £13.4 million (about $18 million annually and $1.5 million monthly) from her account. The decently sized model is endowed with natural beauty. She charges a $20 million monthly subscription fee from her 1.1 million followers and gives them 5% and 15% discounts for six and twelve-month payments, respectively.

11. Dannii Harwood - $1.4 million

Danii was the first woman in the UK to make revenues of £1 million on OnlyFans. Photo: @1852854974738758

Account name: @danniiharwood

@danniiharwood Monthly subscription rate: $12.99

$12.99 Subscription bundles: 25% off for 3 months ($29.33 total), 50% off for 12 months ($77.94 total)

British actress Danii from Wales charges $12.99 /month but sometimes discounts for her page's subscribers. Her monthly income on the platform is about $1.4 million.

12. Belle Delphine - $1.2 million

Account name: @belledelphine

@belledelphine Monthly subscription rate: $35

Belle's account charges a subscription fee of $35/month. According to Insider, she makes $1.2 million a month on the platform. Mary-Belle Kirschner is a South African-born English pornographic actress, model and YouTuber.

13. Megan Barton Hanson - $1.06 million

Megan got famous in 2018 after hooking up with Wes Nelson on her way to the Love Island's series finals. Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Account name: @meganbartonhanson

@meganbartonhanson Monthly subscription rate: $24.99

$24.99 Trial duration: 50% off for 31 days

50% off for 31 days Subscription bundles: 15% off for 3 months ($63.72 total)

The model and actress became famous for her role on Love Island. She posts sexy, spicy, and adult content on her account. Megan's 1.7 million followers pay $24.99/month (about $1.06 million).

14. Casanova - $1.05 million

Casanova began rapping after his eight-year-long imprisonment and is best known for his appealing street bangers. Photo: @Prince Williams

Account name: @casanova_2x

@casanova_2x Monthly subscription rate: $25

American rapper Caswell Senior (professionally known as Casanova) is also doing well on the platform. He makes about 1.05 million from a $25 monthly subscription rate. Casanova released his first song, Don't Run, in 2016.

15. Brienightwood - $917k

The OnlyFans' beauty queen is also famous on Instagram. Photo: @brienightwood

Account name: @brienightwood

@brienightwood Monthly subscription rate: $15

Brienightwood's £8.5 million annual earnings from OnlyFans translates to over $11 million per year and about $917k/month. The social media influencer's Instagram account is also doing great. The Las Vegas girl has 447k followers on IG, and her OnlyFans rate is $15/month.

16. Jem Wolfie - $900k

Jem almost lost her account in 2021 when OnyFans' financial backers pressured them to prohibit sexually explicit content. Photo: @Jem Wolfie

Account name: @jemwolfie

@jemwolfie Monthly subscription rate: $5

$5 Trial duration: 50% off for 31 days

50% off for 31 days Subscription bundles: 25% off for 3 months ($22.48 total), 30% off for 6 months ($41.96 total), 40% off for 12 months ($71.93 total)

Jem is a fitness influencer with 105k OnlyFans followers. Her $5 monthly rate helps her make about $900k/month. It means Jem earns around $30k a day from her account. She is an Australian fitness trainer, social media influence, and model.

17. Princsssparklesfree - $625k

Account name: @princsssparkles

@princsssparkles Monthly subscription rate: $6

$6 Subscription bundles: 15% off for 3 months ($15.30 total), 25% off for 6 months ($27 total)

Princsssparklesfree's account charges $6/month with 15% and 25% off for three and six-month subscribers. The girl bags £5.7 annually, which translates to over $7.5 million per year and about $625k/month.

18. Mrs Robinson - $617k

Account name: @mrsrobinsonvip

@mrsrobinsonvip Monthly subscription rate: $14.99

$14.99 Free trial duration: 30 days

The mrsrobinsonvip account has a $14.99 monthly fee. The America content creator is a former teacher, PTA president and software exec. She makes £5.6 annually (roughly $617k monthly and $7.4 million yearly).

19. Aaron Carter - $500k

Singer Carter's tracks became famous among teenage audiences in the late 1990s. He is the brother of a Backstreet Boys band member called Nick Carter. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Account name: @aaroncarter

@aaroncarter Monthly subscription rate: $20

$20 Subscription bundles: 35% off for 3 months ($29.25 total)

Aaron Charles Carter's $20 monthly subscription fee accumulate to about $500k earnings per month. He is an African-American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer.

20. Nikocado Avocado - $500k

He is a Ukrainian mukbang star. Photo: @Nikocado Avocado

Account name: @nikocadoavocado

@nikocadoavocado Monthly subscription rate: $14.99

The Ukrainian internet celebrity's followers access his exclusive content at a $14.99/month subscription fee. He makes trendy mukbang videos on his page. People love the funny expressions he makes while eating large portions of very spicy foods.

What is OnlyFans?

It is a subscription-based social media site where users (at least 18 years old ) make and share premium content that they cannot share anywhere else. About 500,000 people (content creators and fans) join the platform daily using their government-issued IDs.

How does OnlyFans work?

You can create free content or exclusive content that require your fans to pay a subscription fee (of your choice) before accessing it. The platform-regulated subscription rates are $4.99 to $49.99/month.

Is OnlyFans safe?

OnlyFans encrypts and protects each creator's branded content. No one can share it outside the platform through screenshots, copying URLs or other means because the platform bans anyone who attempts this.

How much money can you make on OnlyFans?

Median accounts earn about $180/month, and the average subscription fee is $7.20. To make money as a creator on OnlyFans, understand the basic guidelines to avoid violating the terms and conditions.

Famous people get followers quickly, unlike users who do not have celebrity status. Therefore, post quality content regularly to attract people to your account.

How much does OnlyFans take?

OnlyFans pays out 80% to the creators and keeps 20% of the earnings as a fee.

How much does OnlyFans make?

OnlyFans keeps 20% of the creators' earnings.

Most OnlyFans top earners in 2022 are celebrities looking for more sources of income and places to connect with their fans.

