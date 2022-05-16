Who is Chris Chambliss? Age, wife, family, home runs, career, profiles, worth

Being a successful MLB player is not easy, especially for a person of colour in the early 70s. However, Chris has made a name for himself throughout his career by breaking several barriers. If you are a baseball fan and already aware of Chambliss, here is a chance to learn more about his life, journey, and success. You will also get to know where Chris Chambliss is now.

Chambliss is an American professional baseball player and coach. He has achieved so much success in his career and has received several notable awards. Find the gist of his life here!

Chris Chambliss's biography

Early life and education

Chambliss is a famous baseball player born on December 26, 1948, in the United States. He is a two-time all-star first baseman who had delivered a home run to win the pennant for the New York Yankees in 1976. The legend was born in a family of four sons, where he is the third born son to parents Carroll and Christene Chambliss.

His father was a chaplain in the United States Navy, and thus the family relocated several times during his childhood. Later, Chris Chambliss's family settled in Oceanside, California, where he attended high school. His love for baseball began after he and his brothers joined the Oceanside High School baseball team.

Career

Chris Chambliss's career began at MiraCosta College, where he enrolled as a baseball player in junior college. Later, he was selected in the Major League Baseball of 1967 and 1968 by the Cincinnati Reds, but he opted not to sign with them. Eventually, he moved to the University of California in Los Angeles, where he played college baseball with the UCLA Bruins baseball team in 1969.

Stats and legendary status

Chris Chambliss's stats are very impressive. The star player had 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in during the 1969 season. The Cleveland Indians selected him as the first overall pick in the January 1970 MLB draft and in 1971, he was named AL Rookie of the year. It was with the Cleveland Indians that he played first base and ended up being known as a great clutch hitter, this reputation would follow him throughout his career. Later, he was traded to the Yankees on April 26, 1974.

In the 1976 MLB all-star game, the Yankees played against Kansas City Royals where Chris hit Mark Littell's first pitch in this game, giving the Yankees their first pennant since 1964. In that same year, 1976, Chris became the hitting star of the ALCS, hitting a two-run homer, thus helping the Yankees win the 1977 world series title, a title they had not held since 1962. He ended up winning a gold glove for his fielding prowess in 1978.

Who did the Yankees trade for Chris Chambliss? After this season, the Yankee's Chris Chambliss was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. He played for them from 1980 through 1986. Chambliss played one at-bat with the Yankees in 1988 and won, earning him a bonus of $20,000. Chris Chambliss's number was always 10 when he played for the Yankees

Coaching and retirement

He retired with a batting average of 279 and 185 home runs. After his career ended, he became a leading instructor for a few teams and was termed a potential managerial candidate. In 1989, he became the manager of the Double-A London Tigers, and the team won the Eastern League in 1990. This resulted in him being named the Minor League Manager of the Year by the Sporting News.

He was the head candidate to manage a major league team for several years, and he became the manager of the Chicago White Sox in 1991 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996, The Mets in 1999, the Dodger and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2000, and The Mets in 2002.

Later in 2010, he became the manager of Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Where is Chris Chambliss now? In 2012, the mariners stated that Chambliss would not be coming back as the coach next year, and since then, he has been retired. Chris Chambliss's net worth is approximately $5 million, most of it comes from his successful baseball career.

Personal life

Chris Chambliss's wife is called Audrey Garvin, a model who met him in Wichita. His son is called Russell, and just like his dad, he is a hitting coach in Illinois.

Frequently asked questions

He has undoubtedly had a long and successful career. There are some pressing questions about the star:

Is Chris Chambliss in the hall of fame?

Yes, he made it to the hall of fame. He was inducted into the hall of fame on February 15, 2015.

Did Chris Chambliss touch home plate?

No, he was mobbed on the base paths, and he did not attempt to touch home plate. Instead, he ran straight toward the dugout, the Yankee's clubhouse.

Who did the Yankees trade for Chris Chambliss?

During this trade, the Yankees gave up four pitchers Fritz Peterson, Fred Beene, Steve Kline, and Tom Buskey, in exchange for Chambliss and two pitchers. Namely, Dick Tidrow and Cecil Upshaw.

Chris made a name for himself and earned a considerable income from his success. Chris Chambliss's home runs add up to 185 runs! He became and still is a legend as an MLB player.

