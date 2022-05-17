Gabby Barrett's net worth, age, children, husband, parents, songs, profiles

Though she is still young, Gabby Barrett has come a long way to be who she is today. She knew she wanted to be a singer from a young age, and she did not wait to be an adult to chase her dreams. While children her age were focused on typical childhood things, Gabby was doing shows and participating in singing contests.

Other worthy contenders may be labelled as the new kids on the block in country music, but Gabby Barrett is no push-over either. At 22, she has won several top awards to keep her star shining. With such a trajectory, it is easy to conclude that she will be among the greatest country singers by the time she retires.

Early childhood and education

The singer was born on March 5, 2000. Gabby Barrett’s age as of 2022 is 22 years. She hails from a large family consisting of eight children. Her parents are Blaise and Pam, and their hometown is Munhall, Pennsylvania.

Since she comes from a Christian family, Gabby was sent to the Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She later transferred to Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, where she completed her high school education.

While growing up, her parents noticed that she liked to sing, and they encouraged her not to give up on her dreams. At nine, she was already singing, and by the age of eleven, she was doing shows. Her father encouraged her to join an all-black choir when she was fourteen. Hence she became a member of the Lamb of God Christian Ministries in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

Career

Having been singing since the age of nine, Gabby made a big step in her career when she auditioned for the 16th season of American Idol in Nashville, Tennessee. She made it to the finale, where she was voted off. She performed songs like:

Good Girl

His Eye Is on the Sparrow

My Church

Stay

Colors of the Wind

Don’t Stop Believin

Little Red Wagon

Rivers Deep

Last Name

After the American Idol phase of her career, Gabby collaborated with songwriter and producer Allen Foster to write three songs. The songs became part of her extended play, and they are Your Name On It, Missin’ Love, and Fireflies.

Her post-American Idol career began with the 2019 song I Hope. Jon Nite and Zachary Kale co-wrote it. In May 2019, she had the opportunity to perform the song in an appearance on the 17th season of American Idol. Her performance attracted the attention of several music labels, and she immediately signed with Warner Music Nashville.

When I Hope was officially released in June 2019, it topped the Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart and the Country Airplay chart. She has since performed alongside established artists like Toby Keith and Keith Urban.

Her debut album was titled Goldmine, and it was released on June 19, 2020. In the opening week, it earned 19.98 million on-demand streams and, in the process, broke the record for the largest streaming week ever for a debut country album by a woman.

In 2021 she had a busy schedule opening up for Thomas Rhett on his Center Point Road Tour. She also opened for the Zac Brown Band at Summerfest and performed at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Below are some of Gabby Barrett’s songs:

Pick Me Up (2022)

(2022) Footprints on the Moon (2021)

The Good Ones (2020)

(2020) I Hope (2019)

Gabby Barrett’s husband and children

The singer is married to fellow American Idol contestant Cade Foehner. Before joining American Idol, Cade was in a band called Johnson’s Lost Crowes.

Is Gabby Barrett’s guitar player her husband? Yes, Cade played the guitar in Gabby’s single Footprints on the Moon.

The two exchanged their vows on October 5, 2019, with Jeremy Vuolo from Counting On officiating. Cade was born in 1996; hence he is three years older than Gabby. Fans are eager to see many of Gabby Barrett's children, but she only has one.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child on January 18, 2021. She is a daughter whom they named Baylah May. How old was Gabby Barrett when she had her baby? She was 20 at the time. On May 8, 2022 (Mother’s Day), Barrett gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she announced that they were expecting a second baby, a son.

Gabby Barrett’s net worth

As Barrett enjoyed success on American Idol, it made her finances also increase unprecedentedly. In addition to the win, many of her tracks have also been hits, thus enabling her to perform on various stages.

Gabby is also a successful social media influencer. She has accumulated more than 2 million followers on social media. This is one avenue to earn her money through paid partnerships.

As of 2022, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. So how much does Gabby Barrett make a year? Her annual income is believed to be $500,000.

Awards

In her career, she has bagged several notable awards, including:

The CMT Music Award

Academy of Country Music Award

Top Female Country Artist Award

Billboard Music Award for Top Collaboration

Best New Country Artist & Top Country Song

American Music Awards' Favorite Country Album

Gabby Barrett was born a winner, and her family was supportive of her pursuing her dreams from the beginning. Gabby Barrett’s parents believed in her so much that they encouraged her to join an all-black choir to sharpen her skills. Her hard work has paid off as she is a successful country singer.

