Who is CouRageJD? Age, girlfriend, full name, height, education, team, profile

While he is not over the edge as some other streamers, there is quite a lot to learn about CouRageJD. He is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and social media personality. His passion and expertise in playing professional video games have made him a massive following on various social media platforms. So, if you are wondering who the man is, here is everything you need to know about him.

The Twitch streamer is also a content creator and member of 100 Thieves, an online social entertainment and Esports team. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million. His wealth is evidence of his successful career.

CouRageJD's profile summary

CouRageJD's full name: Jack Dunlop

Jack Dunlop Nickname: CouRageJD

CouRageJD Year of birth: April 24, 1994

April 24, 1994 Age: 28 years in 2022

28 years in 2022 Nationality: American

American Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

New Jersey, United States Place of residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus CouRageJD's height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Alma mater: Towson University

Towson University Famous as: YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and social media personality

YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and social media personality CouRageJD's Twitch: @CouRageJD

@CouRageJD YouTube: CouRage

CouRage Instagram: @couragejd

@couragejd Twitter: @CouRageJD

@CouRageJD Net worth: $2 million

CouRageJD's age

Jack Dunlop was born on April 24, 1994, in New Jersey, United States, to Italian parents. He is 28 years of age in 2022. His father is known as Gary J. Dunlop, while his sister is Kelly Dunlop.

CouRageJD's education

After graduating from high school, the twitch guru joined Towson University, where he later graduated with a degree in electronic media and film.

How did CouRageJD get famous?

The Twitch pro kick-started his gaming career by playing for Halo in 2015, a military sci-fi video game series. His expertise and talent saw him land a job to host the Major League Gaming's show after its host Chris Puckett had fallen ill. Despite Chris's return, CouRageJD remained, and the two started co-hosting.

The experience earned for his role as a co-host saw him landing other hosting shows during various events such as the Call of Duty World League Championship and the MLG Tournament Pro League. In 2018, he announced his career endeavours to join OpTic Gamin; however, he decided to embark on a solo career journey.

In April 2020, he took part in hosting a 12-hour charity stream which was geared towards raining funds for coronavirus relief efforts. The funds collected amounted to about $500k and were donated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Is CouRage a pro gamer?

Yes, CouRageJD is a talented gamer. He started gaming in 2015 when he joined Halo. He has garnered about 3.68M followers on his YouTube channel. He is currently offline on Twitch as he made a deal to stream content exclusively on his YouTube channel.

Who is CouRageJD's girlfriend?

The YouTuber has been dating Maddie McCarthy. He has been open about his relationship on social media. In September 2021, the pair adopted a puppy, whom they are raising together. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in September 2021. CouRage took to his Instagram and posted;

Maddie, your beauty, work ethic, and infectious laugh are second to none. You've pushed me out of my comfort zone countless times and made me a better man because of it. Together, we're unstoppable.

Did Ariana Grande date CouRage?

Ariana Grande and CouRage have never dated. In 2019, the gamer developed an online friendship with the famous singer after an open joke via his stream that he would not be able to get a girlfriend.

His attempts to grab her attention were futile, and he even asked the singer out via Twitter. She initially failed to notice him, but when she did, she invited him backstage during one of her shows in August 2019.

He went ahead and created a parody of Ariana's song Boyfriend, to which she responded with 'You're Perfect'. The Twitch player was also featured in Ariana Grande's and Justin Bieber's music video, Stuck With You.

CouRageJD's fantastic personality and talent have seen his fame skyrocket quickly. He has touched the lives of many people, especially young people, by setting up their YouTube channels. Today, he continues to be an inspiration.

