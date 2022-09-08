Who is Beckett O'Brien? Age, parents, height, education, nationality, profiles

Being born into an affluent family means a pampered life but also a scrutinized one. Beckett O'Brien is the son of Conan O'Brien, a famous late-night TV talk show host known for the series Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Beckett's parents have tried their best to keep him from the spotlight, but here is the rundown of his life.

Beckett O'Brien is an American celebrity child who was born into TV night show royalty. His father, Conan O'Brien, has been a late-night TV talk show host for over 28 years! His father has graced the screens for several decades, but what is the story behind his youngest son, Beckett?

Beckett O'Brien's profile summary and bio

Full Name Beckett O'Brien Place of birth New York, United States Date of birth 9th November 2005 Age 17 years as of 2022 Ethnicity Italian Nationality American Siblings Neve O'Brien Parents Conan and Liza O'Brien Weight 45 kg Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Height 4' 7"

Who is Beckett O'Brien?

Beckett O'Brien's age is 17 years as of 2022. He was born on 9th November 2005 in New York, United States, to Conan and Liza O'Brien. Beckett's dad has revealed that he and his wife deliberately keep their children away from the limelight.

Beckett O'Brien's nationality is American with Italian ethnicity. But interestingly, his name, Beckett, has Irish roots and was given to him by his Irish father. It means one who dwells near the brook.

Where does Beckett O'Brien go to school?

Beckett is attending school in Los Angeles, where he lives with his parents. However, details about where he is going to school are kept hidden.

Beckett O'Brien's family

Beckett's family comprises several overachievers. His father's achievements are near insurmountable, his mother has a thriving career, and his older sister is in one of the top American universities.

Conan O'Brien

Beckett's father, Conan, is famous for hosting late-night talk shows for almost 28 years, from 1993 to 2021. His late-night show, Late night with Conan O'Brien, aired from 1993 to 2009. In 2010, he launched Conan, which ran until 2021.

After graduating, he did his first job as a writer for the HBO sketch-comedy series Not Necessarily the Live. This show won an Emily award in 1989. Additionally, he wrote the animated sitcom The Simpsons and later became a supervising producer of the series.

Around this time, he got a chance to host a late-night show for NBC after David Letterman moved on to another network. Apart from hosting and producing, Conan also does comedy tours.

Who is Conan's wife?

Conan's wife is Liza Powel. She has worked as a copywriter for the advertising agency Foote, Cone & Belding.

Liza and Conan met in 2000 while working on an advertisement for the show Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The duo held their wedding in Seattle, Washington, USA, on 12th January 2002, 2 years after they first met.

Does Conan have a daughter?

Beckett O'Brien's older sister is called Neve O'Brien. Neve had her few minutes of fame in 2012 after she went viral for covering Taylor Swift's song, We're Never Getting Back Together.

Where is Conan's daughter going to college?

According to Neve's Instagram bio, she attends Yale University and is currently an undergraduate student. Further proof that Conan O'Brien's daughter attends Yale is a picture of her dad outside the prestigious university.

Beckett O'Brien's career

The young pseudo-celebrity, at just 17, is sure about his life's path. He adores computers and anything to do with technology.

One of Conan O'Brien's son's role models is the late Steve Jobs; this was apparent when the school gave the students an assignment to come to school dressed as their heroes. Beckett came as Steve Jobs, with the black turtle neck shirt and spectacles.

Beckett O'Brien's net worth

Beckett is still in school, and as such, he has no net worth to speak of. However, the young lad will likely never lack.

His father is one of the highest-paid late-night TV show hosts. His former gig as a TBC talk show host earned him $12 million annually, and his total net worth is $150 million.

Beckett O'Brien's Instagram

He has no social media accounts to speak of. His parents do their best to shield their children from the perils of a social media community.

Beckett O'Brien has been shielded from outside influence by his parents, but his personality still shines through when he makes appearances in his dad's show. But, will he follow in his father's footsteps?

