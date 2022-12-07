Who is Brian Ritchson? Everything to know about Alan Ritchson's brother

Unlike celebrity siblings such as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters or the Hemsworth brothers, the Ritchson brothers are not well-known. Although accredited actor Alan Ritchson remains a household name in Hollywood, his brothers Eric and Brian Ritchson have chosen not to be in the spotlight. As a result, not much is known about them.

Brian Ritchson is best known as the brother Alan Ritchson. Photo: David Bloomer

Brian Ritchson is the not-so-well-known sibling of iconic actor, filmmaker, and musician Alan Ritchson. He appears to lead a low-key lifestyle, explaining why little is known about him. However, this read defies the odds and unveils the lesser-known facts about him, including Brian Ritchson's profession,

Brian Ritchson's profile and bio summary

Famous as Alan Ritchson's brother Full name Brian Jacob Ritchson Date of birth 9 April 1988 Place of birth Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA Zodiac sign Aries Age 34 years (as of December 2022) Parents David and Vickie (Harrell) Brothers Alan and Eric Profession Software Engineer and Transportation Systems Analyst Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Czech, English, and German)

Who is Brian Ritchson?

He is best known as Alan Ritchson's brother. Alan rose to fame for his role as Arthur Curry in the superhero series Smallville. However, with time, he starred in notable projects, including Blood Drive, Blue Mountain State, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Reacher, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Here are lesser-known facts about his brother Brian.

Alan Ritchson's younger brother Brian was born on 9 April 1988 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and is 34 years old as of December 2022. Photo: Amy Sussman

Brian Ritchson's age

He was born on 9 April 1988 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA and is 34 years old as of December 2022. During his childhood, Brian Ritchson's profiles indicate that his family relocated to Rantoul, Illinois, before moving and settling in Niceville, Florida.

What nationality is Ritchson?

He is of American nationality, having been born and raised in the United States of America. However, his ethnicity is mixed, for he is of Czech (from his maternal grandmother), German, and English descent.

Brian Ritchson's parents

He is the youngest son of David and Vickie (Harrell). David is a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, while Vickie is a high school teacher.

Brian Ritchson's siblings

Brian Ritchson's brothers are Eric and Alan Ritchson. Photo: Robin L Marshall

His oldest brother is Eric, who is a college graduate in the engineering and operational management sub-sector. His other brother and the second born of the family is Alan.

Brian Ritchson's height

Unfortunately, his height details are unknown because he seems to lead a life away from the public eye. But if a picture alongside his brothers is to go by, he appears to be shorter than his brother Alan who stands tall at 6' 3" (1.91 m).

Brian Ritchson's career

Unlike his brother Alan Ritchson, Brian has not pursued a career as an actor but instead as a Software Engineer and Transportation Systems Analyst. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Of course, only a few people know about Brian's job because he has not pursued a showbiz career like his brother Alan. Instead, he has pursued an engineering career and is a Software Engineer and Transportation Systems Analyst.

Brian Ritchson's net worth

There are no official reports about his earnings. However, unlike him, his brother Alan is known to have a net worth of $6 million, mainly accumulated from his blossoming acting career.

Whereabouts

It is hard to keep up and tell of the current works and whereabouts of Brian because, for one, he is a social media ghost. Moreover, he lives away from the public eye.

Brian Ritchson is a software engineer and transportation systems analyst. However, most people may know him as Alan Ritchson's brother.

